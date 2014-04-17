Simple Fix Inc. Services Now Installing Garage Doors for Homes in New Jersey This April

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2014 -- Depending on the age of a house, garage doors will experience wear, become outdated, or look beat up. As a part of the home that adds storage and an extra entrance into the house, it is important that the doors protect the property and the homeowner’s vehicle. This April, Simple Fix Inc. Services is announcing their services for garage door installations. Working with top brands, and always utilizing the highest quality of materials, the professionals have become a trusted company for all garage door needs.



The technicians will consult with their clients to get an idea of their interests, and offer a professional opinion and quote for their services. Simple Fix Inc. Services will walk their clients through various colors, designs, window styles, and materials. They work with a number of door styles, whether wood, aluminum, or steel, to provide a modernized, more resistant door that adds appeal to the overall value of the home. With their extensive attention to detail and personalized garage door service in Camden County, customers’ expectations will be exceeded with the new installation. They will ensure the door is providing enough insulation into the garage, not letting energy escape to help their clients save on energy bills, and even result in a tax credit.



In addition to their installation services, the technicians from Simple Fix Inc. Services are available for any garage door repair near Princeton, NJ. Whether homeowners are experiencing problems with the roller, the track, mounting bracket, spring, or opener, an expert technician will arrive at the home during a convenient hour for the client to address the situation. Always prepared, they carry a plethora of replacement parts so the garage will be fixed as quickly as possible.



For more information about their installation and repair services, or to make an appointment for an estimate, be sure to visit their website today.



About Simple Fix Inc.

Based in Philadelphia, PA, Simple Fix Inc. Services is a family owned and operated business specializing in garage door services, doors and windows, as well as a premier locksmith company. Their experts are relied upon to provide repairs, installations, and maintenance to both residential and commercial clients. Extending out from Philadelphia, the company provides services throughout Bucks County, Montgomery County, as well as Southern New Jersey and Delaware. Clients can be assured they receive quality and professional service through each and every job.



For more information, please visit http://www.simplefixinc.com/.