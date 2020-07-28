Simple Ordering with on the Fly

Doral, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/28/2020 -- The simple process begins by downloading the On the Fly app through the Google Play Store on Android or the iOS App Store after scanning a QR code. After this first step, the bulk of the hard work is done. When the customer happens to be at the business, look at one of the tables for the QR code to scan. When the customer is not in the business physically, simply enter the unique business code or search by name and it will appear in the On the Fly app. Browse the menu, make the choices, and then directly order and pay through the app. Any need to wait before a server takes the request is removed, resulting in significant time saving while also promoting social distancing.



To learn more, visit https://ontheflypos.com.



About On The Fly POS

On The Fly POS is a point of sale app with a simple "Go Ahead, Touch It" focus. It is designed to be easy to use, yet provides a highly effective digital tablet system. The system integrates seamlessly with modern POS systems and includes features like easy payment processing, a user-friendly backend, email or printed receipts, and support for high-quality photos and video. For more information on our business POS app or to schedule a demonstration, visit our website or email info@ontheflypos.com.