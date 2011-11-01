Simple Seller Financing Program Makes Owning Vacation Land a No-Brainer

Marinette, WI -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2011 -- Doug Wagner Real Estate announces its updated 'Simple Seller Financing Program'. For those who have been considering investing in their own vacation property the 'Simple Seller Financing Program' really is 'simple'. Families can now own their own piece of property for as little as $150-$200 a month. Most down payments average only $1,000 down, but there are options for 'no money down' purchases as well. Terms are flexible and there is no jumping through hoops to get the land you want.



"We get a lot of people who are looking for their own campsite land or Wisconsin vacation property where they can have their own cabin, go fishing, hunting etc. They know they want to invest in real estate and they want a place to spend with family over the years," said owner Doug Wagner. "We are a family owned company and our goal it to help other families realize their dreams without making the process difficult. There are no big loan papers to fill out and all the extra hassle that people typically go through with banks. Most of our seller financed deals are closed within 10 days and our customers really appreciate how easy it is The best part is that they get to enjoy the land right away instead of having to wait years to be able to afford it."



Doug Wagner Real Estate pays for the title transfer and closing costs with the title company and provides each of their customers with a survey of the land. Customers are invited to view the land on their own (part of their no pressure sales approach) or someone can meet them at the property to answer questions. The whole process is very low pressure and the focus is on making customers comfortable and answering all their questions. Doug Wagner Real Estate reported that since the original program started, they have very rarely turned anyone down who wanted to seller finance their land. Even those with fair credit were able to purchase property with their flexible terms. So families and individuals can own their own vacation getaway without paying an arm and a leg and have a sound land investment as well.



"We closed in an unbelievable six days," says Steve B. of Oconto, Wi. "It's nice to know that there are still some good people out there that don't want to just take your hard earned dollars.



With a stock market that is unpredictable and families wanting more quality time, land investment is being revived as a popular alternative. Doug Wagner has been providing land to customers for more than 32 years and they continue to build a happy following of customers and friends. They specialize in Northern Wisconsin Real Estate which includes the beautiful Crivitz area and North Woods lands.