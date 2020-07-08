Simple Software Solutions 2.0 Wallet and Cold Staking Solutions

Riga, Lativa -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/08/2020 -- Blockchain technology has come a long way. New use cases that make life much easier for everyone are being found every day. One area that humanity could benefit from the use of the blockchain technology is the cloud-computing sector. SSS is working on incorporating the blockchain in the sector. The aim is to ensure that people can enjoy the safety and security offered by the blockchain while still also enjoying the benefits of cloud storage.



Wallet Cold Staking Upgrades



Cold staking is a process user are rewarded for holding coins within their wallet for a long time.



Upgrading to the new wallet will be mandatory anyone with an SSS Wallet.



A Simple Guide on Cold Staking



Cold staking will require two wallets.In one wallet, you place the funds and in the other, called the hot node, is where you do the staking. The hot node has to be online 24/7.



To set up the cold staking, one needs to go through a few simple steps:



First, one needs to generate a staking address. To create this address, enable the cold staking tab by click on the top bar icon, pick, Staker, and then click "Create cold stake address." Once that is done, it is possible to insert any amount you want, add a label for your address, an optional description, and then click "generate."



The address will be visualized as well as a QR code. One can copy the URL or the address, and paste during the delegation stage. There is no requirement for a new staking address for each delegation. Instead, one can use an existing address. To view existing address, click on "My staking addresses."



In the second step, one will need to generate an owner address, in the owner wallet. An owner address is a regular SSS address. The private key can be used to redeem the delegate coins. An owner address works as a receive address. The owner address has to belong to an offline wallet that contains the coins.



To create the owner address, visit the"Receive" tab and click on "Generate address." There is no need to create a new owner address during each delegation. One can use an existing address created in the past.



The third and most important step is creating the cold stake delegation. To delegate coins, one has to send a "delegation contract" transaction. To do this, click "delegation" in the cold staking widget. As with a normal sending operation, one has to pick an amount and let the wallet pick the coins or pick them using coin control.



Insert a staker address or pick one from a list of existing ones, add the description. One can also add an owner address. If it is not added, it will be generated automatically. Finally, click on "Delegate."



Cold staking does not require any specialized skills. A long-term investment earns you a small but steady income over time. Besides that, it gives special rights within the ecosystem of the project. As a result, if one has the resource to do it, it will be worth their time.



Another benefit of cold staking is that, it is not required to purchase expensive and highly specialized rigs. The result is that, it is a more democratic process since the cost of entry has been lowered. Additionally, it lowers the energy consumed by the blockchain verification process, which is a source of concern with other verification methods such as PoW.



About Simple Drive aka SDrive

The main goal of SSS is to introduce the benefits of blockchain technology into decentralized cloud storage. While cloud storage is a great innovation that has helped many individual and enterprises, there is still the problem of centralization and data security.



Without a single point of failure for hackers to access private data, the result is enhanced security and better privacy protection. SSS aims to revolutionize the cloud storage industry with innovative blockchain solutions. It will ensure a better and more efficient world where everyone can enjoy the benefits of cloud storage without having to sacrifice their security and privacy.



For Video go here -https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6NaKtDj1K2g



There are many centralized cloud storage like Google Drive, Dropbox or Microsoft which are based in the centralized environment. Project SSS is creating a completely decentralized storage platform called Simple Drive (SDRIVE). This will be built on Hyper ledger fabric blockchain and distributed among nodes. It will have all possible device backup system as well as sync with desktop and mobile apps.But most importantly, this platform will be private, secure and decentralized. One can see that it will give the same end user experience as Dropbox, Microsoft or Google Drive. This is a real world solution on blockchain.



