"SimpliBuzz," a Simple Social Media Management Tool for Small Business and Affiliates, Now on Kickstarter!

Fountain Hills, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2020 -- SimpliBuzz is a new Simple SaaS social media management tool for small businesses, teams, and affiliate marketers. The SimpliBuzz team is committed to giving small businesses the same social media advantage as their larger competitors. This simple tool contains time-saving, innovative features like custom content libraries, auto-sizing any photo to any supported platform, and simple time-zone posting, just to name a few. Each feature is designed to eliminate confusion, save time and money, protect social identity, and put the full power of social media into the hands of small businesses around the globe.



The SimpliBuzz team is passionate about growing your followings quickly, easily, and with little cost. With SimpliBuzz, any individual or business can integrate multiple social media accounts into one calendar, maintain online exposure with future post scheduling, and coordinate cross-platform campaigns with tracking analytics. Gone are the days of navigating multiple platforms, searching for lost passwords, or relying on staff to get the job done!



SimpliBuzz is available at a fraction of the cost of a full-time social media manager.



Affiliate marketers can also turn the SimpliBuzz tool into a profit center. These online marketing professionals can use the tool to not only help their followers organize social media activity, but generate generous recurring monthly revenue through each follower.



Now seeking support on Kickstarter, funds from this campaign will be used to support SimpliBuzz, including the launch of V.2 and subsequent releases. Expected to release worldwide in early June 2020, the Kickstarter campaign is located on the web at https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/simplibuzz/simplibuzz-social-media-simpli-done



Supporters around the world can back SimpliBuzz by making generous pledges and contributions via Kickstarter. Pledges start at as little as $10. But for a pledge of $149 or more, unlock other rewards as a token of your support, including months of free use of the SimpliBuzz platform. Some rewards are limited, so do act fast. More information is available on the Kickstarter campaign page.



About SimpliBuzz

SimpliBuzz, a new social media tool, was designed for small businesses, independent operators, and affiliate marketers. Supported by a team with over 50 years of solving problems and serving small business communities around the world, this team is passionate about giving small businesses the power to control their social identity, grow their social media presence, and save as much time and money as possible.



Contact:



Contact Person: Cheryl Kosloske

Company: SimpliBuzz

City: Fountain Hills

State: Arizona

Country: United States

Phone: 210-325-9447

Email: Cheryl@simplibuzz.com

Website: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/simplibuzz/simplibuzz-social-media-simpli-done