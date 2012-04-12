Simplicity Claims Launches New Website to Improve PPI Claimant Process

West Sussex, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2012 -- Simplicity Claims Ltd has launched a new website to streamline the information and claimant process for UK residents needing help filing PPI claims. The new ukppiclaims.org.uk website is the customer-facing portal for the company that helps UK residents process their PPI claims quickly and get 100 percent of what they are owed.



There are more than 20 million live Payment Protection Insurance (PPI) policies in the UK right now and many of those policies are unnecessary or will never pay out. Consequently, UK claimants are turning to the professionals at Simplicity Claims to quickly and efficiently help them through the claimant process. “People that suspect that they may be paying mis sold PPI on their mortgage, loan or credit cards require straightforward answers from experienced professionals that can handle the details through a simple process,” said Simplicity Claims Spokesman David Wiseman. “The new website makes it easy for claimants to get the answers and the help they need to quickly and effortlessly move through the process.”



The specialists of Simplicity Claims often claim back thousands of pounds for their customers in PPI compensation and can also take a look at past statements to identify any unfair or illegal charges. Just one phone call can start the process of reclaiming back PPI payments, and they will deal with lenders directly, saving claimants the cost, time and hassle of doing it themselves. With the Simplicity Claims “No win No Fee” structure, claimants pay nothing to start the claims process and they recover 100 percent of the compensation owed or the claimant pays nothing in fees.



Simplicity Claims has years of expertise and experience in making PPI claims. Claimants get a single point of contact with their fast, efficient and friendly professionals. These specialists handle all of the hard work including obtaining paperwork and checking statements. All PPI reclaim updates are free with claimants kept informed at each stage of the claim. “Our new website reflects our pledge to provide the facts and check for you to see if we can make a claim rather than making false statements,” said Wiseman. “Customers are assured that we’ll leave no stone unturned to get each claimant the maximum amount of compensation with the power of regulatory law behind us.” For more information, please visit http://www.ukppiclaims.org.uk



About Simplicity Claims

Since 2007, Simplicity Claims has been helping UK customers to recover 100 percent of fees for missold payment protection insurance on mortgages, credit cards or loans. Claimants start the process with a simple phone call and the professionals of Simplicity Claims handle everything from there. The company’s “No Win No Fee” structure insures that claimants pay nothing unless they recover 100 percent of the compensation due.