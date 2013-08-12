Simplicity in Picking Solutions Most Critical for 90 Percent of Warehouses

East Granby, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- Industry sectors that are often most impacted by simple solutions, are fast moving item picks at any warehouse. Assembly line processes are complex, particularly in food logistics, e-commerce business-to-consumer organizations, spare parts assemblies, and a wide variety of consumer goods distribution centers. The permutations of one product can be complex with exponential growth in SKUs.



Pcdata picking solutions offer simplicity and efficiency required by more than ninety percent (90%) of the warehouse and 3PL space. Antonio Rodrigues, Pcdata’s Senior Manager, noted, “It is best when the hardware components are modular and user replaceable, minimizing maintenance and support costs. We have seen that in the right environment these Pick-to-Light systems will outperform typical voice, RF scanning or paper based picking and order assembly processes.”



Rodrigues identified the characteristics most needed to go with an efficient picking solution:

- High visibility, robust order pick displays

- Flexible mounting method allowing the system to easily adapt/grow with warehousing operation

- Simple intuitive software

- Highly accurate order assembly

- Orders handled by barcode scanning or manual selection

- Picking data interfaced with ERP/WMS for real-time visibility

- Hassle free maintenance



These characteristics for picking solutions are a great starting point for finding a cost-effective and efficient solution. All the bells and whistles of costly complex solutions completely miss the actual value, picking the right product, at the right place, at the right time.



About Pcdata USA

Pcdata USA (http://www.pcdata.nl/pick-to-light-solutions) is a global logistics systems leader for supply chain automation. With more than six hundred systems successfully installed in more than thirty countries worldwide, Pcdata offers affordable both out-of-the-box and customized warehouse optimization and tracking solutions, specializing in light picking solutions.



Rodriguez noted, “These one-stop shop solutions optimize warehouse productivity and order picking accuracy. Pcdata Logistics Automation solutions provide material handling executives the power to accurately and efficiently manage the order fulfillment and distribution process.”



Pcdata USA solutions are developed for producers and distributors of Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), including manufacturing, distribution, warehousing, and 3PLs. The agility and flexibility of these solutions allow customers to adjust to fluctuating product demand and availability patterns with short notice. All solutions can be easily linked directly to any type of ERP, WMS or Business Management System.



Pcdata USA is committed to increasing client productivity, while maintaining competitive cost structures. Modular build-up of hardware and software, ensure high return on investments are quickly attained. Pcdata USA solutions allows for substantially improved supply reliability and quality of information flow. Follow Pcdata USA on Twitter @PcdataUSA.



PC Data Inc.

http://www.pcdatainc.com

Antonio Rodrigues

Northeast Sales Manager

sales@pcdatainc.com

732-991-5974