Simplifying Motherhood – The Profound Impact of Minimalism with Special Guest Emily McDermott

Kingsville, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/08/2023 -- Host Lynn McLaughlin is joined by Emily McDermott, who shares her journey as a wife, mother of two energetic boys, and a simplicity seeker. Discover the power of decluttering homes, heads, and hearts as we explore the profound impact minimalism can have on the well-being of parents and children. There is a connection between clutter, anxiety and stress and it's about much more than our materialistic belongings.



There are four things clutter robs from us and Emily shares the connection between clutter and decision fatigue. How do the number of decisions we make a day impact our stress and anxiety, and how can we simplify this to improve our well-being? Where can a busy, overwhelmed mom start her decluttering journey?

If you've struggled to let go of clutter and are looking for a fresh perspective, this episode is a must-listen with practical tips for overwhelmed moms to take the first step. Learn how taking such action will positively impact your children and your own well-being.

Check the show out at https://www.voiceamerica.com/guest/64400/emily-mcdermott#guest-episodes



About Emily McDermott

Emily McDermott is a wife, mother of two energetic boys, and simplicity seeker. She is also the host of the top 1 % globally ranked podcast Moms Overcoming Overwhelm, where she helps moms declutter their homes, heads, and hearts. Over the course of the last eight years, Emily has removed the excess from her life to focus on what is most important to her. This includes decluttering her home, minimizing her commitments, and finding ways to simplify her daily habits and routines. She has in-person and virtual decluttering coaching services to help walk you through how to declutter your home step-by-step. She loves speaking to other moms about living abundantly with less and also offers custom poem writing services!

Visit Emily at http://www.simplebyemmy.com



About Lynn Mclaughlin

Lynn McLaughlin has served in many roles as an educator … Superintendent, Principal, Vice-Principal, Teacher, and Educational Consultant in a board of over 35,000 students. Lynn's professional speaking experiences have been local, provincial, and international. She is passionate about children's emotional well-being and what we as adults must do to ensure our children have the skills, mindset, and strategies to be successful and happy in today's world.



As a best-selling and award-winning author, Lynn teamed up with her niece, Amber Raymond, to co-author a children's book series titled, "The Power of Thought." Both are passionate about being proactive when it comes to children's mental health. They are visiting school communities both virtually and in-person, offering professional development for teachers as well as information evenings for parents and guardians titled, "Heart Matters, Embracing Emotional Health for All".



Lynn has hosted the podcast, Taking the Helm for over almost four years and is proud to bring the voices of others forward to learn and with and from. Dedicated to community causes, Lynn is a member of 100 Women Who Care Windsor/Essex and is a Rotarian. As a brain tumor survivor, she works to support patients and caregivers through The Brain Tumour Foundation of Canada.



Visit Lynn at: https://lynnmclaughlin.com/



About Taking the Helm

Being emotionally well means we understand, accept and can manage our feelings effectively through times of change or challenge. Many children and youth are struggling in this complex world. We've become accustomed to waiting for symptoms before we seek help for our mental or physical health care. Imagine the synergy we can create by learning and modeling proven strategies, so children learn to manage their feelings from a young age. We're Taking the Helm with a proactive mindset to give kids a head start towards developing a positive quality of life, healthy social and problem solving skills, self-regulation, confidence and empathy. Join your host, award winning, bestselling author, and lifelong educator, Lynn McLaughlin on the VoiceAmerica Health and Wellness Channel.



