Simply Accounting Mobile App Launched for Android

Chantilly, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2013 -- ConnectBooks for Sage 50-Canadian Edition offers the ability to update a Sales Invoices, generate a PDF of the updated invoice, and email it to the customer—directly from the mobile device. This desired feature will benefit service/delivery companies by empowering field staff, thus ensuring prompt delivery of updated invoices.



As shown in the adjacent menu, ConnectBooks for Sage 50-Canadian Edition provides mobile access to the most important accounting transactions as it provides anytime access to various users of their Sage accounting data. Likely users include:



- Owners of Small Businesses and their staff

- Sage Consultants who host and/or support Sage 50-Canadian Edition software

- CPA and accounting firms who host and/or support Sage 50-Canadian Edition software



A previous edition of ConnectBooks was first introduced in March of 2012 to the Sage management team and marketing staff. This was ConnectBooks for Sage 50-US Edition (formerly Sage Peachtree), which is a leading accounting software product offered by Sage North America. Since then, ConnectBooks has gathered over 375 subscribers.



Both editions of ConnectBooks are somewhat similar in that they enable users to



- Display customers down to the line item detail level

- Show supplier (vendors) summaries and details,

- Display transaction summaries and details of customers and suppliers,

- Review inventory items and balances,

- Display data from multiple companies and switch companies on-the-fly, and

- Two special features that help small business owners avoid shortfalls:



1. Who Owes Me: Displays customers with outstanding debt displayed by the largest outstanding balance. Equipped with this list, Owners can approach customers and encourage them to pay sooner.

2. Who I Owe: Displays suppliers where the company owes money. These vendors are also listed by the greatest unpaid balance. Equipped with this information, Owners can approach vendors and request delaying or reducing the payment.



ConnectBooks for Sage 50-Canadian Edition is available as a free download on the Google Play Store and will be available on iPhone devices before June 1st. After downloading the app, click here to subscribe to the application on our Home page.



Click here to visit our ConnectBooks website to access information for both Sage 50 accounting products.



About IntelleApps, LLC

ConnectBooks for Sage 50-Canadian Edition and Sage 50-US Edition are products of IntelleApps, LCC. IntelleApps is a fast growing company with an exclusive focus on developing state-of-art mobile apps for the Apple iOS and Google Android platforms.

IntelleApps is located in Chantilly, VA, USA and is a Sage Development Partner. Sage Corporation is the Creator and Owner of the Sage 50-Canadian Edition and Sage 50-US Edition accounting software products.



