Simply Color Lab to Exhibit at 2013 Imaging USA

Akron, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/11/2013 -- Simply Color Lab will be exhibiting at Booth 927 at Imaging USA in Atlanta, Ga., Jan. 20 – 22 at the Georgia World Congress Center.



This year, Simply Color Lab’s booth will be carnival-themed & full of prizes. Attendees will be able to view samples of Simply Color Lab’s high-quality products first-hand & have chances to win over $50,000 in prizes.



The booth will house three 10x10 Art Installations featuring the works of noted professional photographers, Bambi Cantrell & Craig Stidham.



These two photographers as well as Michele Celentano and Marc Anthony Photography are also on hand to take attendees photographs on the Simply Color “Red Carpet” and everyone will get their image printed for free by Simply Color Lab.



“This year we have made everything bigger and better,” said Adam Fried, CEO of Simply Color Lab. “We want people to not only note the quality of work we do, but also give them ideas on how they can market their businesses better. The art installations should inspire photographers to consider not just the importance of their work, but also taking control over how it is printed and displayed.”



Simply Color Lab will also be presenting one of their newest innovations—Simply Studio System—the only all-in-one online studio management system. The Simply Studio System includes scheduling, accounting, task management, lead generation, email marketing, electronic invoicing and contracts as well as online-selling and proofing.



“This system is designed to save time & money. We want photographers to spend more time behind the camera & less time worrying about studio management. Simply Studio System allows for that--everything is very easily managed with this,” said Fried.



Simply Color is a web-based printing company that serves the professional photography market throughout the United States and internationally. Manufacturing custom, high-end products, the company provides print services including canvas, paper prints, press-printed products and much more.



For more information on Simply Color Lab or Simply Studio, visit http://www.SimplyColorLab.com or http://www.SimplyStudio.com, or call Customer Service at 877.803.6366.



About SimplyColorLab.com

Adam Fried started Simply Canvas back in 2005 with $50 to my name. He couldn't even pay my cell phone bill! His first canvas was made on the floor of my apartment. He still has the hacksaw that I used to cut the wood to build the frame. With the help of dedicated employees, we built up Simply Canvas to the #1 canvas print provider to professional photographers.