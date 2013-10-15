Simply Essentials Launches Kabuki Brush

Castle Rock, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2013 -- Simply Essentials, a Colorado based company, today announced the launch of their new product - Kabuki Brush. The brush is one of the best large long handled foundation Makeup Brushes as available in the market. The brush is effortless to use and apply makeup. The very soft and dense bristles give beautiful coverage with perfection. The product is available on the biggest online marketplace Amazon.com.



Speaking on the occasion, a representative of the company said, “We are excited to announce the launch our new product. The brush is very soft and useful to apply any powder. The long handle of brush makes it easy to hold in the palm of hand and create contour on the face.” She further added, “This brush covers imperfections and creates a professional but natural look. We are sure that the product would be liked by every makeup artist and women across the world.”



Kabuki Brush can be used with any makeup including Mac, Philosophy and Bare Minerals. The brush is available on Amazon with a 30 Days money back guarantee. The company is also providing the benefit of free shipping on purchase of more than one set.



The makeup brush is angled for easy application on the face and comes with dense soft bristles. It has a long wooden handle and highest quality material. The bristles do not shed and are easy to clean. The compactly packed synthetic brush offers moderate to complete coverage of liquid, cream and powder foundation. When contacted, Jessica, one of the buyer and user of the kabuki brush set said, “The brush is awesome for applying makeup. I love the design and the outside case is extremely beautiful. This brush is great for applying thicker foundations, general blending and also in using pressed mineral foundation.”



The design of the brush is such that it allows stippling, contouring, covering imperfections and blending out of the user’s makeup.



About Simply Essentials

Simply Essentials is the brand name of products made by Castle Rock Essential Products



Contact Information

Castle Rock Essential Products, Inc

PO Box 55

Castle Rock, CO 80104

Website: http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00FPROWWU

Contact Number: 303-345-3604

Email: cressentialproducts@hotmail.com