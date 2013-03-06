Simply Wrappers Launches New Cupcake Kits

Spanish Fork, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/06/2013 -- Simply Wrappers, the longtime leader in cupcake wrapper sales online, has expanded their product base to offer many different types of cupcake decorations. What was once just a cupcake wrapper now can include toppers and picks, flag banners, straw sticks, and the popular cupcake kits.



Each cupcake kit comes with 12 cupcake wrappers, 12 flag banners with wooden craft picks, and 12 striped straw sticks. There are hundreds of pre-designed colors and themes for the kits, or you can also create your own custom kit. Personalization is offered on the flag banner as well, with popular sayings being names, dates, or special occasions.



Douglas Carlson, Director of Product Development at Simply Wrappers, is pleasantly surprised with the feedback and success of the new cupcake kits, even after just one week of their release. “Our wholesale vendors worldwide have responded very positively to our newest product release, and we’ve already sold out of our first run of production.”



This addition to the Simply Wrappers family now makes over 500 cupcake decorations products offered by the company, that they design and manufacture in the United States. You can view their full product line at http://www.cupcakelinerswrappers.com/.



About Simply Wrappers

Simply Wrappers was first launched in 2010 and is an online manufacturer and retailer of cupcake supplies and decorations. The company is based out of Utah, USA, and products are sold throughout the United States, as well as in over 25 countries worldwide.



