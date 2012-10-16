SimplyCiderPresses.com Unveils Redesign to Make Shopping for Fruit Presses Online Easier

Paolo, KS -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2012 -- With the apple season still underway for many in the United States and Christmas on the way, SimplyCiderPresses.com is happy to unveil a slightly improved website design in order to make shopping for a fruit, wine or cider press online a little bit easier and more pleasurable.



The website’s color scheme has been tweaked slightly in a response to testing and new graphics have been added to make the website not only more visually appealing, but to give potential prospects more information about what’s available.



Articles such as “Help! Which Fruit, Wine or Cider Press Should I Choose?” have also been created and added to the site in an effort to educate potential buyers on which product is most suitable for them and to help them narrow down the sometimes-intimidating array of presses to choose from.



More fruit press models have been made available on the site in recent weeks, along with some related equipment and accessories with more planned in the near future.



Finally, in an effort to make the website more “social” and to help online visitors spread the word about Simply Cider Presses, social button icons such as those for Facebook and Twitter have been incorporated into the design and have received a positive response so far.



Overall, the team behind Simply Cider Presses thinks the recent changes will make shopping for fruit presses online a little bit easier and a little bit more pleasurable. With quality products at the forefront of what they do, the website has to be equally as good.



To see the latest changes to the website, visit http://www.simplyciderpresses.com.



