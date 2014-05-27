SimplyLoveGardening Unveils New Selection of Seasonal Savings

Charlotte, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2014 -- SimplyLoveGardening, a leading Internet retailer of gardening- and yard-related products, announced the details of a special seasonal clearance event. Customers who shop on the company's web site can save as much as 70% on a wide selection of products, including many top sellers. Already well-known for the breadth and quality of its inventory, the company has also been developing a reputation as one of the lowest-priced sources for such items on the Internet.



"Spring is finally here again, and we're thrilled to be able to help our much-appreciated customers make the most of their yards and gardens," company representative Poppy Gardener stated, "Our new sale is full of great deals that will help garden lovers spruce up their patios and better enjoy their outdoor spaces." Founded and run by the members of a North Carolina family who are avid gardeners themselves, the company focuses on products which provide a compelling mixture of utility, performance, and cosmetic appeal. The company stands behind its products with strong customer service, making it as easy as possible for customers to return them when situations merit it.



Visitors who browse the offerings at SimplyLoveGardening.com will find excellent prices on such popular items as sturdy, attractive patio furniture and raised bed gardens. The company's deep collection of patio furniture is a natural complement to its assortment of gardening-related products. The curated selections which meet the company's standards have been chosen because of their high levels of functionality and cosmetic suitability for the natural, vibrant backdrops that its gardening-focused customers strive to create. It offers a wide variety of wrought iron, wooden, rattan, and resin-based furniture, with many of the pieces being on sale during its current special. The availability of free shipping on many of these items further enhances the attractiveness of the offers.



Growing in popularity among amateur gardeners, the raised bed gardens the company offers can contribute to stronger health and growth rates for plants situated within them. Because they allow for greater soil depth compared to planting directly in the ground, these accessories encourage deeper root development, which can result in larger, better-tasting vegetables and more vibrant flowers. Even gardeners who have had difficulty with conventional, in-ground planting, then, have often reported great success using such raised beds.



"We've been very fortunate to meet with great success through sharing our love of gardening with others," Gardener concluded, "and we hope that this sales event will help us connect with even more gardening enthusiasts." Products discounted under the sale may be viewed under the "Seasonal Savings" heading on the company's web site. The site's operators also maintain a section dedicated to showcasing the newest products on offer, as well as a low-volume mailing list which serves to alert subscribers to special opportunities like the current seasonal event.



About SimplyLoveGardening

A family-owned business based in North Carolina, SimplyLoveGardening provides a top selection of gardening- and yard-related accessories, furniture and decor to Internet customers. The company's low prices and leading levels of customer service have made it a favorite with gardening enthusiasts.