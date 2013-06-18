SimplyMirrorTV.co.uk Announces Switch from LCD to LED for New Luxury Mirror TVs

Potters Bar, Hertfordshire -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2013 -- Mirror Televisions are touted as a perfect solution to balancing technological needs with the evolution of interior design. Many individuals now want clean lines and seamless integration of their technological devices into their everyday home spaces, rather than being confronted with a mess of plastic blocks and wiring interrupting the flow of a room or even worse dominating the space. The mirror television is an integrated high definition television that when switched off behaves exactly like a typical mirror, but when on is behaves exactly like a TV. Simply Mirror TV are the industry leaders in the UK, and have recently made the switch from LCD to LED televisions, offering better quality images with greatly reduced energy consumption.



The Mirror TV can do anything a regular TV can do, including smart TV, satellite TV and even 3D TV. A mirror television can be customised to fit the exact proportions of the room or space in which a consumer may want it installed, and the company offer specialist installation teams for the perfect, seamless finish.



The company breaks down their product list by living room TVs, bathroom TVs, Kitchen TVs, Commercial TVs and Custom TVs, with a huge variety of screen sizes relative to mirror size, so a picture-in-picture television screen can take up only the top corner of the mirror and allow viewing while doing morning ablutions.



A spokesperson for Simply Mirror TV explained, “The great thing about this product is how much it excites the imagination of our clients. We have installed a mirror television in a bar where the entire back wall is mirrored with multiple televisions showing different channels amid the mirror, and in homes where someone even wanted a mirror television built into their glass staircase. You know you have a winning product when it lets people’s imagination run wild, and is versatile enough to fulfil any request. More traditionally, they can be installed in any space including kitchens and bathrooms. No matter where it is installed it always gives the customer a true wow moment.”



About Simply Mirror TV

Simply Mirror TV is the UK's leading supplier of bespoke Mirror TVs, working with a wide range of residential clients, corporate offices, conference centres and hotels. We can help you design any type of Mirror TV for any space. They have developed Mirror TVs for yachts, full-glass fireplaces and glass staircases; the company relish and challenge and look forward to every new client’s request. For more information please visit: http://www.simplymirrortv.co.uk/