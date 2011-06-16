SimplySell Expands To Help Central Illinois Businesses Succeed With Big Strategies, Simplified

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/16/2011 -- Founded with the philosophy that business shouldn’t be complicated, solutions firm SimplySell adapts proven, matured strategies to enable client success in today’s market without the pain and frustration many small businesses face.



“We’ve spent most of our careers helping large companies grow, but we’ve always had a passion for smaller businesses,” said Brian Tucker, Founder and President of SimplySell. “Now, we’re taking the proven strategies we used with the big guys, simplifying them and using them to shorten the road to success for our clients.”



SimplySell’s improvement approach focuses on marketing, selling, and post-sales administrative burden, which Tucker said are the three areas their clients struggle with the most. “Smaller business owners typically don’t have the experience, time or resources to solve these challenges, and fear buying into solutions unless they’re confident they’ll see a measureable return on that investment,” he added.



Though many companies dub themselves “Marketing Experts,” SimplySell’s approach goes far beyond that. “A lot of smaller businesses desperately need help with their fundamental marketing initiatives,” Tucker said. “But what happens when the effects of successful marketing kick in and the business is consumed with more sales and administrative work than it can handle? What sets SimplySell apart is our ability to drive improvement every step of the way, from attracting new business all the way through selling to recognizing money in the bank. Now we’ve expanded our footprint to help business jump start their efforts win Bloomington-Normal IL internet marketing, Champaign-Urbana IL internet marketing and Springfield-Decatur IL internet marketing, and seeing off the chart results.



SimplySell works with many local, offline product- and services-based businesses to develop online marketing platforms that automate burdensome sales and administrative tasks, but their end goal is more personal. “We want to see business owners get their lives back,” said Tucker. “Most business start because the owners love what they do, but as time goes on, they find themselves doing very little of what they enjoy because they’re overloaded. Achieving success while maintaining a normal work-life balance is possible, though, and our clients attest to that.”



Fox & Austin Masonry and Concrete is just one of those clients. After being in business for 15 years, owner Shane Fox knew it was essential to future-proof his business by improving his corporate image and building an online presence to attract more business. “In a matter of days,” he said, “we started seeing results that now pay us instead of cost us. I never imagined marketing and selling our services could be this easy.”



Potential clients can receive free, no-strings-attached advice about their most challenging issues through SimplySell’s website. “We believe in taking a proactive approach with our clients even before we develop a formal working relationship. People often tell us that this is the catalyst they need to jump start change within their business,” said Tucker.



About: SimplySell is a strategy and services firm focused on helping smaller established businesses market easier, sell more with less and deal with administrative burden efficiently, enabling clients to spend more time enjoying their work and living their lives to the fullest.



For more information, visit http://www.simplysell.com/ or contact Brian Tucker at 312-854-9070 or email pr@simplysell.com