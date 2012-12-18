Simpson Millar LLP Solicitors Releases Blog Revealing the Truth About Norovirus and Food Poisoning

Manchester, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2012 -- People spend a lot of time, energy and money planning for their perfect holiday getaways. While a holiday is supposed to be a stress-free, enjoyable experience, many times travelers suffer from some type of gastric illness abroad.



Falling ill while on holiday can leave a person not only feeling sick, but also feeling as though they have been robbed of their relaxing getaway altogether.



While the Health Protection Agency reports there are more confirmed cases of norovirus this year than the same time last year, this does not necessarily mean the norovirus is the culprit in all holiday health issue situations.



Simpson Millar LLP Solicitors, the UK’s premier holiday compensation claims law firm, recently released a blog post stating many times tour operators and holiday representatives blame norovirus for the reason holidaymakers fall ill. But, in many cases, a traveler is experiencing the effects of food poisoning whilst on holiday, rather than norovirus.



Nick Harris – Head of International Travel Law says, “If you have become ill whilst abroad and have been told that you have caught a norovirus then it could have well been food poisoning. The symptoms can be similar.”



The company says tour operators often blame norovirus because they cannot be held liable for this particular illness. However, gastroenteritis is many times the cause of a traveler’s illness. This type of sickness can easily be spread from person to person due to the mishandling of food or poor hygiene practices. But without a proper medical investigation, it can be hard to determine the cause of a person’s illness.



Fortunately, travelers do have options if they believe they were exposed to unsanitary conditions resulting in their illness.



Nick Harris also states, “If you were on a package holiday then you could be entitled to compensation, if the effects of the illness lasted for more than a week.”



The company recommends travelers still suffering from their illness go see their General Practitioner for an evaluation. Even if testing is inconclusive, a person could still be entitled to compensation for a holiday sickness claim, especially if other travelers became ill at the same hotel during their stay.



