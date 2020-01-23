Sims Villa Takes Luxury Living to the Next Level

Singapore City, Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/23/2020 -- Sims Villa, an upcoming condominiums project in Singapore is all set to take the idea of luxury living to the next level offering residents a smart new option to call their home.



The new property has been developed by Hong Leong Holdings Limited, a globally diversified brand that carries a rich legacy of over five decades. The company has been instrumental in defining the skyline of the city with over 130 residential properties to its credit. It has joined hands with City Developments Limited, another five decade old brand that has built more than 40,000 homes all over the world.



These names instill instant confidence amongst buyers and investors looking for a plush new home address in Singapore. After all, Sims Villa is strategically located between CBD and Changi airport. It ensures that professionals working in the city and those who need to take frequent flights; all experience the convenience of its location. The fact that it's right in the hub of three growth areas is the icing on the cake.



The property is surrounded by Paya Lebar Central, Kallang Riverside and Bidardari New Town. These are areas that have shown immense potential for growth in recent times and are already living up to the promise as key areas to watch out for in the city. While being in this brilliant location is a huge advantage for Sims Villa, what really makes it appealing to buyers is the fact that it offers them all the luxury they look for and more.



For starters, the property offers 1 bedroom to 4 bedroom options that can be chosen based on buyers' specific requirements. Irrespective of the type of unit they choose, they can be rest assured that they will have access to modern and finest amenities at Sims Villa. Each home in this upcoming development is thoughtfully crafted to ensure that residents can make the most of their living space and experience luxury every step of the way.



Modern indoor gym, state of the art 50 meter swimming pool, are just some of the highlights of Sims Villa condos that are all set to bring the best of luxury and brilliant location to people in Singapore.



