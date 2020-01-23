Sims Villas Bring the Best of Location and Luxury

Singapore City, Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/23/2020 -- Sims Villas developed by two renowned developers from the city have brought a new destination for best location and impeccable luxury in Singapore.



Hong Leong Holdings Limited and City Developments Limited are two names that have been revolutionizing the real estate market for around five decades. Hong Leong Holdings Limited has in many ways reshaped the skyline of the city with its 130 plus residential properties. The global establishment also has a majority stake in City Developments Limited. The much awarded brand has been responsible for more than 4000 homes all over the world.



So when the two names started developing the project, it was bound to be in the league of its own. Sims Villas condominiums have been beautifully crafted to become homes for all types of families. They can expect the best, state of the art amenities from these properties that spell luxury every step of the way. The project will bring the advantages of an indoor gym and a 50 meter swimming pool to suit modern day lifestyles of residents as well.



Not much further away is a beautiful garden that keeps residents in close proximity with Mother Nature. Young ones and elders will particularly enjoy the serene neighborhood that is all about peace and tranquility. However, Sims Villa is also right in the midst of activity, making it one of the most popular upcoming locations in the city. The fact that it is between Changi Airport and CBD is just the beginning.



The golden triangle of Singapore is formed by three buzzing neighborhoods. Paya Lebar Central, Kallang Riverside, and Bidardari New Town are these three spots that have been identified as key growth areas of the city. The upcoming luxury condominium property is right at the heart of it all. These areas have shown phenomenal growth in recent times and will be able to realize their full potential in the near future.



That's why; Sims Villas, from two of the top developers of Singapore is an ideal proposition for families as well as investors. They can benefit from the smart location and experience complete luxury while investing in a property that is excellent value for their money.



