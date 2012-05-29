Simulation Games Allow Players to Escape from Reality, While Practicing Real Life Skills

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2012 -- With all of the stresses in the world today, sometimes it is necessary for people to take a mental break to decompress and simply spend some time having fun.



Offering an imaginary world of fantasy, mystery, chance, fun, danger and hope, many people are turning to online simulation games as a means of temporarily escaping from reality. The games not only help provide players with a high level of entertainment, but can even help them learn new skills applicable in the real life situations.



And the dating simulation genre is continuing to grow in popularity due to its thought-provoking nature and ability to allow people to actually brush-up on their dating techniques.



Offering the latest and greatest selection of free online dating simulation games, people everywhere are turning to FreeSimulationGames.net to have fun and challenge themselves in the virtual world. The site features more than 150 completely free-to-play sim games in a variety of categories, including dating simulation games, flight simulator games, business/management sim games, sports sim games and much more.



FreeSimulationGames.net provides visitors with up to 50 plays on any of the site’s sim games without having to register. Once a player has reached their 50-play limit, they can register with the site and continue playing as much as they like for free.



Additionally, the site does not require players to download anything to play. They can simply sign-in, select the game of their choice and let their imaginations run wild.



And players interested in playing dating sim games have their choice of some of the most well-known games in the industry, including Virtual Date, Chrono Days Sim Date, College Romance, Kingdom Days Sim Date, Wonderful Days Sim Date and the newly released Lunar Days Sim Date.



Other popular games offered on the site include 3D Stunt Pilot, Plane Flight Simulator, City Driver, The Last Stand – Union City, Airport Madness 3, SIM and TU 95.



Players have already racked up nearly a million plays on the site’s large variety of sim games and according to FreeSimulationGames.net, there is still much more to come.



“We aim to continue providing the most popular and most recently released sim games available on the market, and all for free,” states the site.



For more information, visit http://www.FreeSimulationGames.net



About FreeSimulationGames.net

FreeSimulationGames.net features the latest and greatest selection of free online dating simulation games, flight simulator games, business/management sim games, sports sim games and much more. Players can receive 50 free plays prior to registration and unlimited free plays once registered as a site user.