Simulators Market Size, Share, Development by 2025 | CAE, Thales, Boeing
Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/10/2020 -- Simulators Comprehensive Study by Application (Military Training, Commercial Training), Platform (Airborne (Commercial Aircrafts, Military Aircrafts, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)), Land (Commercial Vehicles, Military Vehicles, Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs)), Marine (Commercial Ships, Military Ships, Autonomous Ships)), Uses (Live Training Programs, Virtual Training Programs, Constructive Training Programs), Technology (Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, Artificial Intelligence), Component (Hardware, Software), Simulator Type (Full Flight Simulators, Flight Training Devices, Full Mission Flight Simulators, Driving Simulators, Air Traffic Control Simulators, Fixed Base Simulators, Land Forces Training Simulators, Full Mission Bridge Simulators, Vessel Traffic Control Simulators) Players and Region - Global Market Outlook to 2025
AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on 'Simulators' market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are CAE Inc. (United States), L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (United States), Thales Group (France), Saab AB (Sweden), Indra (Spain), Flight Safety International (United States), Boeing (United States),Collins Aerospace (United States), Airbus S.A.S. (Netherlands), Tru Simulaion + Training Inc. (United States), Raytheon Company (United States), Avion Group (Netherlands), Simcom Aviation Training (United States), Kongsberg Maritime (Norway), VSTEP Simulation BV (Netherlands), ARI Simulation (India), ECA Group (France).
Global Simulators Market Overview:
Simulators are devices that enable the operator to have a realistic imitation of the controls and operation of a vehicle, aircraft, or other complex system. These simulators used for training purposes to provide the complex systems in a detailed way and construct theories or hypotheses that account for the observed behavior. For instance, in military training, the simulators are used to train soldiers for the usage of urban combat tactics, deal with emergency situations, and other activities. The growing use of simulators in improving training efficiency, offering advanced capabilities, and increasing operational efficiency has driven the simulators market growth. According to AMA, the Global Simulators market is expected to see growth rate of 5.76%.
Market Drivers
- Increasing Demand for Pilots in the Aviation Industry
- Adoption of Virtual Pilot Training to Ensure Aviation Safety
- Saves Pilot Training Costs
Market Trend
- Integration of AI in Simulators
Restraints
- Simulator Results are Sometimes Hard to Interpret
- Lack of Interoperability
Opportunities
- Advances in Simulators for Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS)
- Simulators for Air Accident Investigation
Challenges
- Stringent Regulatory Approvals
Market Segmentation
By Application (Military Training, Commercial Training), Platform (Airborne (Commercial Aircrafts, Military Aircrafts, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)), Land (Commercial Vehicles, Military Vehicles, Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs)), Marine (Commercial Ships, Military Ships, Autonomous Ships)), Uses (Live Training Programs, Virtual Training Programs, Constructive Training Programs), Technology (Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, Artificial Intelligence), Component (Hardware, Software), Simulator Type (Full Flight Simulators, Flight Training Devices, Full Mission Flight Simulators, Driving Simulators, Air Traffic Control Simulators, Fixed Base Simulators, Land Forces Training Simulators, Full Mission Bridge Simulators, Vessel Traffic Control Simulators)
Country level Break-up includes:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)
Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)
Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Simulators Market:
Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Simulators market
Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Simulators Market.
Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Simulators
Chapter 4: Presenting the Simulators Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.
Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018
Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Simulators market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile
Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.
Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source
