Simulators Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2020-2026

The Global Simulators Market has witnessed continuous growth in the last few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period of 2020-2026.

Summary



HTF MI follow a focused and realistic research framework that provides the ability to study the crucial market dynamics in several regions across the world.



Key Manufacturers of Simulators Market Study:

CAE Inc. (United States), L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (United States), Thales Group (France), Saab AB (Sweden), Indra (Spain), Flight Safety International (United States), Boeing (United States), Collins Aerospace (United States), Airbus S.A.S. (Netherlands), Tru Simulaion + Training Inc. (United States), Raytheon Company (United States), Avion Group (Netherlands), Simcom Aviation Training (United States), Kongsberg Maritime (Norway), VSTEP Simulation BV (Netherlands), ARI Simulation (India) and ECA Group (France)



In the last few years, Global market of Simulators developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 5.76% . Major factors driving the market are Increasing Demand for Pilots in the Aviation Industry .



On the basis of applications, the Simulators market is segmented by Military Training and Commercial Training.



Europe is the second largest market after North America for Simulators



Recent Industry Highlights:



In November 2019, CAE Inc. manufactured extra simulators for the Boeing 737 Max series as it anticipates high demand for training products once the grounded aircraft resumes flight. CAE had already sold 48 simulators and delivered 19 simulators, and has planned to deliver nine more by the year-end. and In July 2019, L3 Harris Technologies expanded its business by opening a new London Training Centre in Crawley. For this center, the company has invested USD 100 million and will both train airline pilots as well as design, develop and build the company's state of the art RealitySeven Full Flight Simulators (FFS)..



Some of the other players that are also part of study are Elite Simulation Solutions (United States), Frasca International, Inc. (United States) and Precision Flight Controls, Inc. (United States). The Global Simulators market is gaining huge competition due to involvement of North America and Europe companies that constantly invest in research & development to meet market expectation with new innovation.



Research Methodology:



The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the Global Simulators market.

In order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies by players and a thorough validation test is conducted to reach most relevant players for survey in Simulators market.

In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generated based on latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.

Finally the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment by targeting key target audience that includes Stringent Regulatory Approvals.

This helps us to gather the data for the players' revenue, operating cycle and expense, profit along with product or service growth etc.

Almost 70-80% of data is collected through primary medium and further validation is done through various secondary sources that includes Regulators, World Bank, Association, Company Website, SEC filings, OTC BB, Annual reports, press releases etc.



....Continued



