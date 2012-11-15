Mainline Av Provides Simultaneous Interpretation at 2012 APEC CEO Summit

Devon, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2012 -- Mainline AV served as the simultaneous interpretation provider for the recent APEC CEO Summit that took place in Vladivostok, Russia, Sept. 6-8. Mainline AV provided simultaneous interpretation for more than 535 companies from 21 economies around the globe. The three-day summit was held in conjunction with the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Leaders Week, which is Asia-Pacific's premier business event.



Among the noted individuals in attendance, who benefited from Mainline AV’s simultaneous interpretation services, included President Vladimir Putin of Russia, President Hu Jintao of People's Republic of China and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. With such prominent dignitaries in attendance, it was imperative to provide only the highest quality simultaneous interpretation, and Mainline AV successfully met the needs of this summit group.



Mainline AV was chosen by APEC for its reputation for delivering exceptional simultaneous interpretation services. Mainline AV combines a highly skilled staff with the industry’s most sophisticated and easy to use conferencing products. As a global leader in simultaneous interpretation, Mainline AV exclusively uses Bosch Integrus Digital Infrared Language Distribution equipment, Bosch 802.11 interference-free Wireless Push-to-Talk Microphone systems, EV SAFE encrypted wireless technology and the finest professional audio-visual products on the market.



Providing simultaneous interpretation for this caliber of event also takes knowledge and professionalism. Mainline AV trains all team members to be proficient in interpretation services, and will speak intelligently to the clients’ needs and understand the preparation involved in interpreting for complex international congresses. Project managers are cross-trained on all aspects of live events and can jump in to help in any aspect of simultaneous translation equipment.



To learn more about the industry-leading simultaneous interpretation provided by Mainline AV, visit www.mainlineav.com, or contact the company at 866-217-2347 or info@mainlineav.com.



About Mainline AV

Mainline AV is a leading meeting technology provider offering the world’s most sophisticated conference solutions to Fortune 500 companies, the United States government and congresses worldwide. We offer: language interpretation, Bosch push-to-talk conference microphone systems, full audio-visual production, including professional sound, large scale projection, lighting, set design, and cutting-edge video and recording solutions. Mainline AV International boasts a large inventory of Bosch conferencing products, including push-to-talk microphones, simultaneous interpretation equipment and a full array of audio visual production equipment.