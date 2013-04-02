New Energy research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2013 -- PT DSSP Power Sumsel, a subsidary of Sinar Mas, has secured a loan of IDR3 trillion ($311.7m) from the China Development Bank (CDB) to finance the construction of a coal-fired power plant in South Sumatra. Indonesia has been experiencing a power crisis over the last five years due to the lack of infrastructure, poor management of power assets and overloaded transmission and distribution lines. For the same reason, the government has been taking numerous initiatives to develop more capacity across the islands through Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs) in the country. Technological investments, macroeconomic pressures, government incentives and new regulations have led to significant reforms supporting the growth of FDIs in the country's power sector.
Scope
- The information related to the deal between Sinar Mas and China Development Bank Corporation for the completion of project financing of coal-fired power plant in South Sumatra, Indonesia
- Comparison of similar project finance deals
- Key drivers of the deal
- Rationale of the deal
- A brief on Sinar Mas Group and China Development Bank Corporation
