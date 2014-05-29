Sinbad Adventures App Series - Promoting Entrepreneurship for Arab Kids

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- Sinbad Adventures is the brainchild of an Arab technology entrepreneur who grew up in StartUp Nation of Israel and believes that the culture of entrepreneurship and innovation is not well seeded in the Middle East, partially, due to a lack of icons and role models for that. Sinbad Adventures uses a role model from the Middle East culture to inspire Arab kids (7-11 years) and promote their entrepreneurship, creative and leadership skills through an interactive & smart platform of mobile apps. A Cranfield Alumnus (MBA - Chevening Scholar) and an Aspen Institute Fellow Jafar Sabbah, is the founder and CEO of Beam Riders, an innovative media and technology venture headquartered in London. There are already a few leadership-themed apps on the market, which are creditable to him.



Referred to as appisodes, there are two versions slated for release after successful funding. The creative genre of apps will feature stunning, high-end illustrations, be multilingual, provide feedback to parents, capture self-recoding options, enable text tracing and speech speed-control, and explode with great story-telling genius with multiple endings to further captivate users. It will also gamify soft skills that entrepreneurs need by integrating business tools developed by world leading experts.



Experts of various fields have contributed to the project. Top-tiered artists, leaders, animators, developers, directors and entrepreneurial experts and other professionals have been secured to handle this project. Their profiles and experience credits are provided in the campaign details.



One feature that will drive the popularity of these Sinbad Adventures appisodes is their ability to promote parent-child relationships through shared experiences while playing together, reading stories and having fun. Friend-sharing will also bring the opportunity for users to further develop social relationships.



Backers will contribute to achieving a life-mission that will deliver the following outcomes:



1. Enrich kids and boost their entrepreneurial, creative, and leadership skills.

2. Promote parent-child relationships through shared experiences.

3. Boost multicultural appreciation among diverse users.



The success of this campaign will help bring the apps to full-scale development.



Crowdfunding



In support of its Crowdfunding campaign, Sinbad Adventures is committed to:



-Securing and reimbursing an illustrator, animator, coder and creative director

-Casting and incorporating music

-Providing all promised perks to reward supporters of the campaign



Crowdfunding

The Indiegogo campaign’s initial goal of $40,000 is currently active and runs through June 30, 2014 at 11:59 Pacific Time. Full details about the Indiegogo campaign including sponsorship and involvement levels can be found at: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/sinbad-s-adventures.



Media Contact:

[Jafar, Sabbah]

[+447024033011]

[jafar@beam-riders.com]