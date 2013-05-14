Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Investor Alert: Investigation Announced

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term stockholders of shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group was announced concerning whether certain Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI officers and directors possibly breached their fiduciary duties in connection with certain statements.



Investors who are current long-term stockholder of shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Sinclair Broadcast Group officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders by, among other things, failing to implement adequate internal controls.



Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $656.99 million in 2009 to over $1.06 billion in 2012 and that its Net Loss of $135.69 million in 2009 turned into a Net Income of $144.67 million in 2012.



Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) grew from $1.00 per share in March 2009 to $28.15 on May 9, 2013.



Those who purchased shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Jacob Rosenfeld

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com