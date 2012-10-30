Sinclair Law Explains What Happens During a Concussion

Melbourne, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2012 -- There are many different ways that a person may receive a concussion: Car accidents, bike and pedestrian accidents, falls, physical violence such as fighting, and impact sports are just some of the ways that people commonly become concussed. Some people think that concussions are not serious injuries, and that they will simply go away on their own. However, a concussion is a serious injury and should be treated as such, particularly because dangerous secondary complications can occur.



A concussion is a brain injury, and the brain itself is actually quite vulnerable and soft. This is why a hard, protective skull encases the brain: to protect it. The brain floats within the skull, and is surrounded by a special liquid called cerebrospinal fluid. This keeps the brain bathed in moisture and nutrients. When a concussion occurs, what happens is that the skull gets jostled, and the brain makes impact with the inside of the skull. This jostling can lead to bruising of the brain and nerve damage within the soft brain tissue.



A common misconception about concussions is that the victim will lose consciousness. This is not always the case. In fact, a person with a concussion may remain conscious the entire time. Whether or not the victim is conscious after suffering a blow to the head, he or she should receive a medical examination to see if a concussion has been incurred, and to prevent two serious complications.



The first condition that may occur as a result of a concussion is called Second Impact Syndrome. Although this is rare, it can be life threatening if it occurs. Second Impact Syndrome is caused when a second concussion occurs before the first one has had a chance to heal.



The second dangerous condition that may occur is called Post Concussion Syndrome. Post Concussion Syndrome occurs when a patient experiences the physical injury of a concussion, combined with emotional distress following a concussion. This syndrome is much more common, because it can happen as a result of a car accident or other physically traumatic event. The physical injury of a concussion, combined with mental and emotional stress of the accident, can make it very difficult for the body to heal physically, mentally, and emotionally.



It is estimated that up to 80% of people who suffer from a traumatic brain injury will also experience the symptoms of Post Concussion Syndrome. Symptoms of Post Concussion Syndrome include migraine or tension headaches/frequently occurring headaches; irritability; depression; anxiety; restlessness; poor focus and concentration; dizziness; sleeplessness; and memory problems.



