Sinclair Law Gives Away $50 Harley Davidson Gift Card in a Random Drawing

Melbourne, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- It should come as no surprise that Florida motorcycle injury lawyer Brad Sinclair adores motorcycles. In fact, Brad Sinclair owns two Harley Davidsons and is often seen riding them when he is not in the office working hard on behalf of his clients.



“I’ve always loved the open road,” Brad Sinclair admits. “I feel very fortunate that I was able to combine work and pleasure so well. That’s why I thought giving away a Harley Davidson gift card would be a great idea for promoting my practice and benefiting another motorcycle enthusiast.”



The contest ran from April 3rd until May 1st of this year, and interested individuals sent their email address through Brad Sinclair’s Facebook page to be entered in a drawing for the gift card.



“I’ve always loved Harley Davidsons because they have such a rich history,” Brad Sinclair, Florida motorcycle injury lawyer went on to say. “Two out of my three bikes are Harleys, and for good reason. It’s a great community to be a part of as well. All motorcycles are special, but there’s just something about the community that surrounds Harley Davidson.”



Brad Sinclair chose Harley Davidson as the focus of the contest since the brand is so widely known. “Even people who don’t own a Harley can use the gift card to buy apparel and other things,” Brad Sinclair said. “I wanted the contest to be motorcycle-themed, but also wanted the prize to appeal to as many people as possible.”



For more information, please visit: SinclairLaw.com.



About Sinclair Law

With over 30 years of personal injury and wrongful death legal experience, Brad Sinclair has been providing his legal expertise to victims in personal injury cases all throughout Brevard County in Florida, including the areas of Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa Beach, and Titusville. Sinclair Law specializes in personal injury cases involving motorcycle accidents, automotive accidents, and truck accidents, and staffs former insurance claims adjustors to help with each case. Visit http://www.sinclairlaw.com/ today for more information.