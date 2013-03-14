Sinclair Law Offices and Matt's Casbah Announce Vintage Bike Show to Take Place in Historic Melbourne

Melbourne, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/14/2013 -- Sinclair Law Offices and Matt’s Casbah are excited to announce the upcoming “Bikes of Days Gone By” antique motorcycle show, to take place in historic downtown Melbourne in front of Matt’s Casbah on Saturday, April 13, 2013.



Motorcycle enthusiasts are about to experience first-hand a glimpse into motorcycling history. Bikes of Days Gone By, a vintage motorcycle show being held in Historic Downtown, will feature antique motorcycles dating from 1978 and earlier. Vintage motorcycles are the theme for the event, which is expected to draw entrants both from the local area and from across the entire state of Florida. “These are real vintage motorcycles,” says Brad Sinclair of Sinclair Law. “The make of the motorcycle has to be 1978 or earlier in order to qualify for entry.” Sinclair Law will be passing out free commemorative koozies and other keepsake items at the event.



Registration for the event will begin at 2:00 p.m. on April 13, with the show hours running from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Winners will be announced from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. Located in the heart of historic downtown Melbourne, Matt’s Casbah will be the primary center for events, with Jim Kuhman acting as the master of ceremonies.



Proceeds from the event will benefit the Candlelighters of Brevard County, an organization committed to the families of children suffering from cancer. The organization provides emotional support and financial assistance to families of children diagnosed with cancer.



About Matt’s Casbah

Matt’s Casbah has been serving up great, fresh food for Brevard County’s residents and visitors since 2004. Located at the same location as the historic Pop’s Casbah, a restaurant with over 50 years of history in the area, Matt Nugnes has preserved and reinvigorated the spot into the exceptional experience it is today: stylish, sophisticated, casual dining. Visit MattsCasbah.com today for more information.



About Sinclair Law

With over 25 years of personal injury and wrongful death legal experience, Brad Sinclair, an avid motorcycle enthusiast, has been providing his legal expertise to victims in personal injury cases all throughout Brevard County, including the areas of Palm Bay, Cocoa Beach, and Titusville. Sinclair Law specializes in personal injury cases involving motorcycle accidents, automotive accidents, and truck accidents, and staffs former insurance claims adjustors to help with each case. Visit SinclairLaw.com today for more information.