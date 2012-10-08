Sinclair Law to Participate in 3rd Annual Bikers for Breasts Event

Melbourne, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2012 -- Sinclair Law, a personal injury firm which specializes in motorcycle accident compensation and wrongful death claims, announced today their intention to come out in support of the 3rd Annual Bikers for Breasts: Ride for the Girls event.



The event, starting and ending in Burton Smith Park at 11:00 a.m., features an escorted motorcycle ride on Route 520, lunch by JC’s Bar-B-Que for registered riders, live music by local rock band Elgin Hooper and additional music selections by DJ Doc Holiday. Proceeds from the ride are donated each year to Breast Friends of Florida.



The Breast Friends of Florida focus on providing educational opportunities for those who may have a loved one who is suffering from breast cancer, ovarian cancer or other women’s cancer. Their website reads, “Every woman in America will be touched by breast or other women’s cancers in her lifetime. One in eight women will be diagnosed [with breast cancer], and the other seven will know her. Our goal is to reach the seven in order to help the one.” Visit BreastFriends.org for more information about the cause and the Bikers for Breasts event.



Andrew Godfrey of Sinclair Law will be present at the event to show the company’s support for Breast Friends of Florida, and will be handing out free can koozies to riders coming out for the event. “We’re proud to support this group,” Godfrey says. “The Breast Friends of Florida do an outstanding job providing support for breast cancer patients. By helping friends and family of the patient learn how to support the one suffering, the group makes sure that no one has to go through breast cancer alone or feeling alone. It’s a unique cause, but a very important one. And, of course, any time we have the chance to meet with other motorcycle enthusiasts, that’s always a major plus.”



About Sinclair Law

Founded in 1995 by Brad Sinclair, an attorney with over 29 years of experience handling personal injury cases, Sinclair Law specializes in civil suits involving personal injury and wrongful death claims. As an avid motorcycle enthusiast, Brad Sinclair is particularly interested in the special insurance needs of motorcyclists. Visit SinclairLaw.com for more information.