Sinclair Law to Participate in 31st Annual Brevard ABATE Toy Run

Melbourne, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2012 -- Sinclair Law, a personal injury firm which specializes in motorcycle accident and personal injury claims, announced in a recent blog their intention to be present at the 31st Annual ABATE Toy Run in Brevard County.



This is the 31st straight year that the Brevard Chapter of ABATE (American Bikers Aiming Toward Education) has sponsored the event. ABATE is a non-profit organization of motorcycle enthusiasts whose mission is to promote motorcycle safety as well as to remove the stigma of lawlessness which is often applied to motorcyclists.



The event line-up opens at Merritt Square Mall in Merritt Island at 8:00 a.m., with the run beginning at noon. The registration fee for the run is an unwrapped gift or ten dollars per person. Most participants bring an unwrapped gift which ends up being given to a child in one of the Shriner’s Hospitals or a local charity. The race ends at the BCC Wickham Pavilion in Melbourne, where there will be music, games and prizes. Hot dogs and refreshments courtesy of the local Shriner’s Club will be available after the race free of charge.



Sinclair Law will be present at the event to show their support, and as in many years past, will be handing out free koozies to riders coming out for the event. “We’re proud to be a part of this event,” Attorney Brad Sinclair says. “The Brevard County Toy Run has become a fixture in our community over the past few decades, and they always do an outstanding job putting together the event and helping raise funds and gifts for the Shriner’s Hospital children. It’s a great time for the community, and we have been there for many years with commemorative koozies. We have 5,000 of them, and we made a design change that we’re looking forward to getting reactions on. It should be a lot of fun!”



About Sinclair Law

Founded in 1995 by Brad Sinclair, an attorney with almost 30 years of experience handling personal injury cases, Sinclair Law specializes in civil suits involving personal injury and wrongful death claims. As an avid motorcycle enthusiast, Brad Sinclair is particularly interested in the special insurance needs of motorcyclists. Visit SinclairLaw.com for more information.