Sindledecker Dentistry Announces New Program: Botox Injections in Boca Raton

Boca Raton, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/24/2021 -- Sindledecker Dentistry, a top provider of dental solutions, is proud to reintroduce a new program: Botox injections. Boca Raton residents can continue to visit the dentists for routine care, including cleanings. But now, they can tap into cosmetic therapies to enhance their smiles.



Sindledecker Dentistry began offering Botox therapies a while ago. But most people in Boca Raton seem unaware that the team offers this service.



"Plenty of patients tell us that they had no idea we could help them with Botox therapies," says Amanda Sindledecker from Sindledecker Dentistry. "When we mention that we can offer this additional service, they're just thrilled. We knew we needed to get the word out so more people in Boca Raton can get the smiles they always wanted."



People have plenty of incentives to get Botox. Boca Raton, Florida, is an incredibly sunny place. All of those rays can dig deep into skin and cause cell damage. In time, that exposure manifests as deep wrinkles.



"Moisturizers can help to keep the surface of the skin smooth and supple," Amanda Sindledecker says. "But when the damage is deep below the surface, people need a little more help."



Botox is a neurotoxin that relaxes underlying muscles. When skin isn't tugged by tissues, it can smooth out and soften. The result is a less wrinkled appearance.



Experts at Sindledecker Dentistry started offering Botox due to patient concerns.



"We offer smile makeover procedures, such as tooth whitening and porcelain veneers," Amanda Sindledecker says. "When we were done, some of our patients became very aware of the wrinkles around their mouths. They wished they had skin that looked as good as their teeth did. We listened, and we started offering Botox."



On average, the team performs a few Botox procedures per week. But there are plenty of open appointments available.



"We know many people are just reemerging from their homes after a long COVID quarantine," says Amanda Sindledecker. "We think now is a great time to invest in a Botox treatment. You'll look fresh and younger, and that could give you confidence to head to your first post-pandemic party or night on the town."



Interested people can sign up for Botox in Boca Raton, Florida, by making an appointment query online.



About Sindledecker Dentistry

Located in Boca Raton, Florida, Sindledecker Dentistry offers cosmetic dentistry services to adults. Routine care, including cleaning and dental fillings, is also available.



Sindledecker Dentistry opened doors to patients in 1975, and it's owned by Dr. Maxine Sindledecker. Her daughter, Dr. Amanda Sindledecker, joined the practice in 2007. The office is located at 162 W. Palmetto Park Road in Boca Raton. Find out more about services and availability on the company website.