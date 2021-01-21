Sindledecker Dentistry Announces Suite of Cosmetic Dentistry Services

Boca Raton, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2021 -- The team at Sindledecker Dentistry is proud to announce an ongoing suite of dental services, including cosmetic dentistry, dental implants, and Botox.



While many dental offices throughout Florida are scaling back their offerings due to COVID-19 concerns, the Sindledecker Dentistry team remains committed to giving patients the smiles they have always wanted.



The Sindledecker Dentistry team offers three key reasons for their service expansions.



1.Population changes: Younger people grew up with fluoridated water, plenty of dental education, and dental insurance.* Patients like this often want efficient office visits, and they tend to request services such as Botox.



2.Social media: Researchers remain torn about the link between self-esteem and sites like Instagram.** But we all know that scrolling these sites can lead to comparisons. If we only see white smiles, we may believe we need the same. Cosmetic dentistry can help.



3.Modern lifestyles: In the past, people with missing teeth could lean on dentures or bridges. But today's active lifestyle demands solid replacements, such as dental implants, that won't fall out or slip.



"We watch our community closely, and we tailor our services to meet the demands of our patients," says Amanda Sindledecker of Sindledecker Dentistry. "We noticed that many of our patients came to us asking for help so they could look better on Instagram. And some of our patients told us they wanted discreet help for missing teeth. With our suite of services, we can offer that help."



One of the most popular forms of treatment at Sindledecker Dentistry is the so-called "smile makeover." Many services come together in one package for patients looking for a new smile.



"During our makeovers, we address any loose or missing teeth. Many of our patients get dental implants, but others just need fillings or teeth whitening. Then, we use Botox and other similar services to improve the health of the skin around the mouth,"Amanda Sindledecker says. "The result is a completely transformed smile. Our patients have been really happy with this service. Most of them refer their friends to us!"



In addition to cosmetic dentistry, dental implants, and Botox, Sindledecker Dentistry also offers professional teeth cleaning, gum disease treatments, and sleep apnea assessments.



"We're here to help families get the help they need to smile comfortably and feel great," the representative says. "And if families want a service we don't offer currently, we encourage them to contact us! We're happy to expand our roster as appropriate."



About Sindledecker Dentistry

In 1975, Dr. Maxine Sindledecker opened Sindledecker Dentistry in Boca Raton. Her daughter, Dr. Amanda Sindledecker, joined the practice in 2007. Dr. Amanda brought cosmetic procedures to the practice. The office is located at 162 W. Palmetto Park Road in Boca Raton, and new patients can find out more about services and availability on the company website.



Sources:

Ontario Academy of General Dentistry

Social Media + Society