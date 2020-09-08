Sindledecker Dentistry Offers Dental Alternatives to Crowns and Transforms Smiles

Boca Raton, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/08/2020 -- For patients yearning to preserve more of their natural teeth, the experienced doctors at My Boca Dentist are offering smile-transforming dental alternatives to crowns, using beautiful porcelain veneer that looks beautiful and lasts.



Experts in cosmetic dentistry, Drs. Maxine and Amanda Sindledecker and staff have developed successful approaches to fixing teeth that are cracked, worn, weakened and at risk of decay. These onlays or veneers have met with fabulous results and keep more area of original tooth intact. Says Amanda Sindledecker, M.D., "On some occasions, we may be able to offer our patient an alternative to a crown. A porcelain onlay or porcelain veneer is considered to be a more conservative approach, preserving more of your natural tooth structure."



If front teeth are an issue, porcelain veneers are an ideal solution, both from a cosmetic standpoint and as a restoration option. They cover only the front surface of the tooth and, consequently, far less tooth reduction is required. Because this process leaves more of the original tooth in place, the result is a often a more natural appearance. Veneers are stain-resistant and, despite their ultra-thin composition, are incredibly durable under normal wear. Color can be matched for a winning transformative smile makeover. For very minimal tooth reconstruction, onlays—which are bonded directly onto the tooth surface—are a wise choice, as well, and can last up to 30 years. In each case, these procedures are also perfect options if a patient is experiencing dental crown complications (sensitivity, discoloration, nerve damage, chipping) as a result of a past procedure that needs correction. Drs. Maxine and Amanda Sindledecker can help. Their mission of excellence reflects their state-of-the-art equipment, painless procedures, five-star review testimonials and sterling reputation. They guarantee results, a complete smile makeover and an experience that keeps patients returning with trust in the doctors' capabilities. To learn more about their services, visit https://mybocadentist.com.



