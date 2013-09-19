Sing a Song of Yellowstone: Powerful New Poetry Book Showcases Scenery & Beauty of Yellowstone National Park

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- Straddling Wyoming, Montana and Idaho, Yellowstone National Park has made millions stand still due to its power and awe-inspiring beauty. However, while many will never get to visit Yellowstone, a compelling new book of poetry and watercolor images can transport them to the heart of the National Park on a whim.



‘Sing a Song of Yellowstone’ is the work of Otium Hone. Based on the Romantic poetry of yesteryear, Hone’s work is resonating with readers around the world.



Synopsis:



The pristine landscape of Yellowstone National Park has left generations of visitors from all over the world filled with wonder.



In a captivating new poem, Otium Hone delivers a breathtaking perspective that reminds us all how beautiful our world is.



As the author explains, his work is based heavily on emotion and heartfelt passion.



“Yellowstone National Park evokes certain feelings in people that are hard to describe,” says Hone. “This book harnesses those feelings, puts them into words, and then gives them back to the people.”



Critics praise the author for the diligent attempts he has taken to capture all that is great about the area. However, for Hone, it’s a vital opportunity to give readers something new.



“It’s quite rare for poetry and imagery to be exclusively based on and inspired by a National Park. My book will make readers feel as if they are actually there; something every poet hopes to achieve with their writing,” he adds.



With the book’s popularity expected to rapidly increase, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



‘Sing a Song of Yellowstone’, published by CreateSpace, is available now: http://amzn.to/1eioaP4.



For more information, visit the author’s official website: http://www.otiumhone.com.



About Otium Hone

Otium Hone was born in California and grew up in New England. While traveling the world he managed to acquire a few college degrees, but has done very little with them since. His writing is informed by the books he’s read over the years, and by his travels throughout America, England, and other parts of Europe. He currently lives under a rock.