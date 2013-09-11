Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Singapore 2013 Wealth Book market report to its offering

There were 183,000 HNWIs and 3,867 UHNWIs in Singapore in 2012. This report reviews the performance and asset allocations of HNWIs and Ultra HNWIs in Singapore and highlights top-performing cities. It also includes an evaluation of the local wealth management market.



Scope



- Independent market sizing of Singapore HNWIs across five wealth bands



- HNWI volume, wealth and allocation trends from 2008 to 2012



- HNWI volume, wealth and allocation forecasts to 2017



- HNWI and UHNWI asset allocations across 13 asset classes



- Geographical breakdown of all foreign assets



- Alternative breakdown of liquid vs. investable assets



- Number of UHNWIs in major cities



- Number of wealth managers in each city



- City wise ratings of wealth management saturation and potential



- Details of the development, challenges and opportunities for the Wealth Management and Private Banking sector in Singapore



- Size of the Singaporean wealth management industry



- Largest domestic private banks by AuM



- Detailed wealth management and family office information



- Insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth



Reasons To Buy



- The WealthInsight Intelligence Center Database is an unparalleled resource and the leading resource of its kind. Compiled and curated by a team of expert research specialists, the database comprises dossiers on over 60,000 HNWIs from around the world.



- The Intelligence Center also includes tracking of wealth and liquidity events as they happen and detailed profiles of major private banks, wealth managers and family offices in each market.



- With the Database as the foundation for our research and analysis, we are able obtain an unsurpassed level of granularity, insight and authority on the HNWI and wealth management universe in each of the countries and regions we cover.



- Report includes comprehensive forecasts to 2017.



- Also provides detailed information on UHNWIs in each major city.



Key Highlights



- There were just over 183,000 HNWIs in Singapore in 2012. These HNWIs collectively held US$857 billion in wealth, which equated to 85.7% of the total individual wealth held in the country.



- Singaporean HNWIs outperformed the global average during the review period – worldwide HNWI volumes decreased by 0.3% while Singapore HNWI numbers increased almost by 100%.



- In 2012, Singapore HNWI numbers rose by 21.7%, following an increase of 4.2% in 2011.



- There were 3,867 UHNWIs in Singapore in 2012, with an average wealth of US$86 million per person, making them a prime target group for wealth sector professionals. Of this total, there were 14 billionaires, 947 centimillionaires and 2,906 affluent millionaires in 2012.



- During the review period, the number of Singaporean HNWIs who acquired their wealth through the financial services industry grew by 163% – more than any other major sector.



Companies Mentioned:



Standard Chartered Private Bank



UOB Private Banking



DBS Private Bank



Bank of Singapore Ltd



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/141473/singapore-2013-wealth-book.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###