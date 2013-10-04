Singapore Air Con Servicing Company Guarantees High Quality Service at Cost Effective Rates

Paya Ubi Industrial Park, Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- OCTOBER 4th, 2013: Ericool Air Con and Engineering Pte. Ltd. is a leading air con servicing company. The company is based in Singapore and was initially established in 1996. Since then the company has been dedicated to offer professional assistance in providing prompt and reliable services. The company prides itself on its ability to offer excellence at a budget to suit any pocket. And as the company website add, Ericool Air Con and Engineering Pte Ltd is driven to “Maintaining high standard of integrity at all times.”



The Singapore Aircon Servicing Company offers an extensive range of air con services that includes air con system installation, air con repair, and air con maintenance. As a specialist in the air con industry, the company is able to supply the most dependable services in the residential, industrial, and commercial sectors. The types of air con services provided by the company is further elaborated on the website as Chemical Cleaning, Air con Service, Maintenance Contract, Air con Installation, and Repair and Troubleshoot.



Air Con Service include cleaning and washing the filters, cleaning the evaporator coil, checking the condenser unit, cleaning the blower wheel and fan blade, cleaning the drain pan, checking for noise problems, checking all electrical components, checking the refrigerant system, and performing a test run.



In addition to offering excellent service in repairing, installing, and maintaining air cons, the company also features a comprehensive array of air con units. The products listed on the website are items such as Ceiling Cassette Unit, Ceiling Ducted Unit, Ceiling Suspended Unit, Window Unit, Portable Unit, and Wall Mounted Unit.



Service seekers have the option to clarify any immediate doubts they may have with the help of the FAQ section provided on the website. In case the question is not listed in the section, members have the option to telephone or email the company and request for assistance. The company promises high levels of customer satisfaction. In fact, the company aims to develop close and long term business relationships with its customers.



To increase the convenience of receiving Ericool Air Con servicing, the company provides an Online Booking Form where customers can specifically list down the air con service that they require. And as the company guarantees, “Ericool Air Con offers the best prices, on-time deliveries, quality materials used and professional air con servicing workmanship.”



To know more about high quality air con servicing, installation, and maintenance that is available at cost effective rates visit http://www.ericoolaircon.com/



About Ericool Air Con and Engineering Pte Ltd.

Ericool Air Con ad Engineering Pte Ltd. is a well known Singapore based air con servicing company. The company specializes in offering air con maintenance, repair, and installation, among other air con services. The company was established in 1996 and continues to guarantee a high customer satisfaction rate.



Media Contact:

Ericool Air Con and Engineering Pte Ltd.

Address: 53 Ubi Ave 1, #03-43, Paya Ubi Industrial Park, Singapore 408934

Phone: 6352 0338

Email: sales@ericoolaircon.com

Website: http://www.ericoolaircon.com/