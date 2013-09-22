Singapore Airlines Launches New Advertising Campaign

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/22/2013 -- “The Lengths We Go” is a new advertising campaign being launched by Singapore Airlines and focuses on the company’s commitment to take care of its customers. These marketing efforts highlight the benefits of traveling in style and comfort.



The new ads will be run on television, digital platforms and in print publications. Customer satisfaction is a guiding principle for the company, and personnel work diligently to make guests feel like they are at home. Spokespersons for the company reiterated hopes the new campaign would enhance brand awareness and send the right message to customers.



Singapore Airlines hopes to deliver the best travel experience of any flight service. The Singapore Girl is in several short features showcasing the benefits of customer service and luxury travel. Regardless of the price of the ticket, each guest is given personalized attention. This is one of the reasons why it is enjoyable to visit Singapore. However, travelers also need to remain cognizant of the risks posed by international journeys. During long global jaunts, almost anything can happen.



ItravelinsuranceSG.com is a provider of insurance coverage for overseas trips. The process for obtaining a policy is performed online via the company’s website: http://itravelinsuranceSG.com . If one is going abroad for leisure or business, it is prudent to have the right coverage in case of unexpected disruptions. Manmade or natural disasters can cause financial damage or delays in flight schedules.



For further information on insurance options or traveling to Singapore, please send an email to: contactus@itravelinsurancesg.com . Do not visit a foreign country without securing the proper protection. Look for new and interesting promotions coming from Singapore Airlines.



Contact Information:

itravelinsuranceSG.com

Email: contactus@itravelinsurancesg.com

Website: http://www.itravelinsuranceSG.com