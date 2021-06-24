Singapore CIC Sign Investment Agreement

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2021 -- Chongqing Liangjiang New District Management Committee and Singapore-based Commodities Intelligence Centre (CIC) have struck an investment agreement. CIC would invest RMB 10 million (S$2.07million) to build its international digital commerce platform in China's Guoyuan Port in Chongqing Municipality under the terms of the deal. The project will contribute to the China-Singapore Connectivity Initiative, as it will be able to use the CIC platform capabilities in Singapore to allow data connectivity and compatibility, as well as develop a thriving commodity trading environment in Guoyuan Port.



Selby Jennings was founded in 2004 and is one of a small number of professional commodities and investment management recruiters with extensive experience in the South East Asia market. The extensive know-how of the Selby Jennings' consultants reaches across the entire spectrum of financial services sectors including private wealth management, risk management, financial technology, and investment management. Selby Jennings, which works with both large and small/medium organisations in the South East Asia region, offers streamlined recruiting services by means of contract, permanent, and multi-hire solutions. The firm's experts have received comprehensive training on the use of cutting-edge technologies and best practices strategy implementation to yield effective results. Selby Jennings is a veteran local financial series recruiter in Singapore and the South East Asia region, as well as boasting a team of over 750 internationally based consultants that are present in over 60 countries. The firm is the first port of call for hundreds of global enterprises as part of the world-renowned Phaidon International Group.



Selby Jennings' advisors are dedicated to reimagining the traditional recruitment processes and this innovative approach identifies them as industry leaders as commodities and investment management recruiters. Their innovation is exemplified in how the firm adapted to support candidates and clients during the pandemic, from more virtual support to fostering new talent acquisition strategies in light of shifting market circumstances and risk perspectives. Selby Jennings has a plethora of positions available across the South East Asia region, as well as in Europe and North America. By partnering with firms of varying sizes, from nimble start-ups to vibrant worldwide financial conglomerates, Selby Jennings can offer candidates an extensive choice of roles and organisations. Current positions available include: Associate Director, Account Manager (Institutional Clients), Investment Relation, Investment Analyst, Generalist (Vice President- Private Equity), Healthcare Analyst, and Equity Analyst, to name a few.



"The banking and financial services sector experienced challenging conditions in 2020 - as did the firms supporting recruitment within it. However, we have learned a lot from the past 12 months and continue to use this knowledge to develop more extensive and effective support in our unwavering commitment to clients and candidates," commented Andrew McNeilis, Managing Director at Selby Jennings. He went on to say, "we are confident that our team can help all our clients continue to virtually secure and retain talent and optimise the potential that business critical talent has to offer in this dynamic industry."



About Selby Jennings

Selby Jennings creates a range of recruitment solutions that are designed to support the growth of organisations across the financial services sector. Transforming the way that hiring is handled is a tool that any business can use to build in resilience and potential even in challenging times.