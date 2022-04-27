Singapore Construction Demand Projected to Hit $32Bn

Singapore, Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/27/2022 -- There have been many challenges for the construction sector over the past couple of years thanks to the pandemic. From problems surrounding labour shortages, rising costs as well as cash flow issues it has not been an easy time. However, the outlook for construction jobs - and for the sector in general - is upbeat with demand projected to be between $27Bn and $32Bn over the course of 2022. This is according to figures from the Building and Construction Authority. This increase in demand is going to be good news for a sector that has seen plenty of disruption since 2020. Around 2,200 construction companies ceased operations last year, a figure that is comparable to the number of companies that went out of business between 2018 and 2020. Support and relief measures have been put in place to help construction businesses tread a path to recovery - and to take advantage of the new spikes in demand that will help enterprises start to thrive once again.



Construction jobs is just one area of expertise that the team at LVI Associates has nurtured over the years. The team also has a wealth of experience when it comes to securing business-critical talent in other fields too, such as forensics, water, renewable energy, transportation and environmental. The increase in demand in Singapore construction is going to create many opportunities for both local and international businesses - and LVI Associates is well equipped to help organisations take advantage of the favourable conditions. The firm has built up a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals over the years, for example, as well as a network of contacts with hiring managers across the industry. LVI Associates has experience working with the hiring requirements of every type of business, from large conglomerates to innovative start-ups. Thanks to a mix of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions, options for every recruitment need can be found.



There is no doubt that LVI Associates is well established in the Asia Pacific region and the firm has extensive reach here. However, that isn't the extent of what the firm has to offer in terms of geographic network. The team in Singapore is part of a 1,000+ worldwide workforce and LVI Associates is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. In a field such as construction jobs it has been vital for the firm to have access to such broad reach to support both candidates and companies. LVI Associates values its own team highly and invests regularly in its people. Consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. As well as construction jobs there are currently many other roles available via the firm today, including Filtration Sales Manager, Solar Project Manager and Technical Sales Support Engineer.



"The pandemic hasn't stopped infrastructure projects within the APAC region. The challenge that we are seeing companies face is to secure the best talent," said Kayleigh Regan, Associate Director at LVI Associates, APAC. She went on to say, "With travel restrictions and visa processes, the talent pool for renewable energy and water infrastructure becomes even tighter. While projects still need to go on in each city, 2022 will be a busy year to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale".



To find out more information about Construction jobs across Asia Pacific visit https://www.lviassociates.sg



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact LVI Associates Singapore: +65 3165 1400.



For more information about LVI Associates Singapore services, please go to https://www.lviassociates.sg



About LVI Associates Singapore

LVI Associates Singapore is the leading specialist recruitment agency for the infrastructure sector. Reimagining recruitment for this fast moving and innovative industry has enabled the firm to bring together the brightest talent and key enterprises to help continue to drive the sector forward.