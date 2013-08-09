"Singapore Consumer Electronics Report Q3 2013" Published

New Consumer Goods market report from Business Monitor International: "Singapore Consumer Electronics Report Q3 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2013 -- We estimate that Singapore's consumer electronics spending grew by about 5% in US dollar terms in 2012 to US$4.5bn. In 2013, spending on high-end consumer electronics products should be supported by the tight labour market. Strong sales of smartphones, tablets, Blu-ray players and digital cameras have underlined the relative buoyancy of the Singapore consumer, as well as the popularity of technology products as gifts. Singapore has one of the highest smartphone penetration rates in the world, estimated at around 75%. In the AV category, digital broadcasting migration will create a market for digital converters based on the DVB2 standard. There are a number of other key growth areas, such as 3G phones, Wi-FI enabled, ultra-HD and Smart 3D TV sets, Blu-ray DVD players, tablets and high-end notebooks.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Headline Expenditure Projections
Computer hardware sales: US$2.9bn in 2012 to US$3.0bn in 2013, +6% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms unchanged, but Windows 8, tablets and ultrabooks should be growth drivers.
AV sales: US$940mn in 2012 to US$998mn in 2013, +6% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms unchanged, with product innovation the main growth driver.
Handset sales: US$940mn in 2012 to US$998mn in 2013, +6% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms upwardly revised, with smartphones the main handset market driver.
Risk/Reward Ratings
Singapore's score was 71.3 out of 100.0, which gives it first place in our latest Asia CE RRR table. The country's high industry risk and country risk scores of 85 and 85.8 respectively reinforce the competitive CE market.
Key Trends & Developments
The migration of Singapore's free-to-air channels to a digital platform, due to take place in 2013, will create a market for digital converters for those 40% of TV households that do not currently subscribe to pay TV services. However, most households already have flat-screen TV sets. Vendors will therefore play to Singaporean consumers' enthusiasm for new technologies with releases of LED, 3D and internet-enabled TV sets. An expected transition to high-definition broadcasting over the next few years will also provide consumers with a further incentive to upgrade for a better viewing experience.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Indonesia Consumer Electronics Report Q3 2013
- Chile Consumer Electronics Report Q3 2013
- China Consumer Electronics Report Q3 2013
- Venezuela Consumer Electronics Report Q3 2013
- Peru Consumer Electronics Report Q3 2013
- Bulgaria Consumer Electronics Report Q3 2013
- Turkey Consumer Electronics Report Q3 2013
- Colombia Consumer Electronics Report Q3 2013
- Hungary Consumer Electronics Report Q3 2013
- Philippines Consumer Electronics Report Q3 2013