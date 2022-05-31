Singapore Financial Technology Start-Up Raises $3 Million

Singapore, Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2022 -- Singapore continues to prove its position as a vital centre for fintech in the APAC region, attracting a wealth of investment and incubating some exciting enterprises. Aquariux, which is based in Singapore is one of those enterprises, a fintech start-up that has recently announced an opportunity for significant growth. The start-up revealed in April that it has raised US$2.2 million in pre-seed money from private investors, capital that the company plans to use to expand its workforce beyond the current team of 30 employees. Aquariux was established back in October 2020 and its business is focused on tech solutions in payments and trading, among other areas. It also provides a range of other services, including blockchain integration. In addition to the investment capital, the start-up also announced Kelvin Chia as its CEO. Chia brings more than a decade of building business strategy, subscription revenue, and B2B customer ecosystems that will be vital to Aquariux as the business develops.



The success of enterprises such as Aquariux when it comes to attracting investment is vital to the ongoing growth of the fintech sector in Asia Pacific. As a financial technology recruiter, Selby Jennings is committed to supporting these ambitious start-ups in team building to reach new levels of profitability and growth. The firm was established in 2004 and has worked with a broad spectrum of organisations, including many innovative new businesses, as well as mid-sized companies and international institutions. In addition to being a renowned financial technology recruiter, the team at Selby Jennings also has hiring expertise in many other vital fields in banking and financial services. This includes sales and trading, legal and compliance, private wealth management, insurance and actuarial and investment banking roles. With a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals and connections with hiring managers across the sector, the firm is able to make productive connections happen.



It's not just in the Asia Pacific region where Selby Jennings has thrived as a financial technology recruiter. The team in Singapore is also part of a global workforce that numbers more than 1,000. Plus, Selby Jennings is also the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. Flexibility and versatility have enabled the firm to expand on this global level, as well as investments made in the internal team. Hiring solutions can always be found for any recruitment need thanks to the way the firm employs permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions to create a versatile range of options. And consultants are trained on an ongoing basis to ensure they have the competence and confidence to deliver. All work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. As a financial technology recruiter Selby Jennings offers many different roles today, including Business Development Manager [Infrastructure], SVP Compliance and Quant Researcher.



"The Financial Services industry once again pivoted itself to offer new products, services and even launch new businesses as a result of the pandemic, and 2022 is already shaping up to be another transformational year," commented Natasha Madhavan, Head of Selby Jennings, South East Asia. "Covid-19 propelled the inflow of funds into Singapore, and with many funds and investment firms hiring through the year across Front and Middle Office roles. 2022 will be a busy year to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



