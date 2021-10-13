Singapore Government Unveils a New $1.5 Billion Fund

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/13/2021 -- The government in Singapore has announced a range of new initiatives that are designed to boost the local stock market, help to secure a recovery from the pandemic and bring in "promising high growth companies" from around the area. Although the stock market here has previously been a favourite for REITs there hasn't been much in the way of big-ticket IPOs from the tech sector and the government is keen to start making this happen. So, the government has announced a new fund to help companies raise capital through public listing in Singapore. The first phase of the fund will begin with a $1.5 billion Singapore dollars tranche that will come from the government co-investing with state investment firm Temasek. Alongside the fund are a number of other initiatives with the same goal, including an increase in grants from the regulator to defray the cost of listings and a new fund for later stage companies.



Operating as a sales and trading recruiter since 2004, the team at Selby Jennings has seen first-hand how the local markets have evolved, and continue to do so. Over the years the team has acquired enormous insight into the market here and is now a leading specialist in hiring for banking and financial services firms. In addition to expertise as a sales and trading recruiter, Selby Jennings has also expanded into many other areas of the recruitment, including corporate and investment banking, legal and compliance, risk management, quantitative research and trading, financial technology and investment management. A combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions allows the firm to provide options for every business, from start-ups seeking to disrupt the status quo to international banking leaders. Vital to the firm's progress has been its network, which includes more than a million mid-to-senior professionals and connections at major firms across the sector.



One of the most unique parts of the Selby Jennings offering is the international dimension that the firm is able to bring to the table. The firm sits within an international workforce that numbers 1,000+ and is also the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. This combination of deep local expertise and international reach is essential in a truly global market such as banking and financial services. Selby Jennings is a sales and trading recruiter that has also built up extensive internal human capital too. The firm invests heavily in its own people, providing ongoing training to consultants and ensuring that all work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. As a sales and trading recruiter - and hiring specialist for the broader banking sector - today the firm is able to offer many opportunities, including Risk Developer, Senior Compliance Manager, FPGA Design Engineer and Junior C++ Developer.



"Like for many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we have endured through 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates" commented Andrew McNeilis, Managing Director at Selby Jennings. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



