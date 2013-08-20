Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Singapore Infrastructure Report Q4 2013 market report to its offering

The performance of Singapore's construction sector in the first half of 2013 is within our

expectations, with growth in H113 lower than in H112. We therefore maintain our view that construction

activity in Singapore will moderate in 2013 and continue to decline until the end of this decade. Real

growth for Singapore's construction sector is forecast to reach 6.2% in 2013 and average 3.7% per annum

between 2014 and 2020. This is due to declining housing demand, lower infrastructure spending by the

government and a poor export outlook, which could curb investment in non-residential buildings.

The key drivers affecting infrastructure growth are:

? In April 2013, Changi Airport Group appointed a consortium to design the SGD600mn Terminal 4 at

Changi International Airport. The consortium consists of SA Architects, Aecom Singapore as well as

Beca Carter and Ferner (SEA). The terminal is expected to start construction works in Q413 and be

completed in 2017. Once completed, the terminal will be able to handle 16mn passengers per annum.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/139728/singapore-infrastructure-report-q4-2013.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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