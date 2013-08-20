Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Singapore Infrastructure Report Q4 2013 market report to its offering
The performance of Singapore's construction sector in the first half of 2013 is within our
expectations, with growth in H113 lower than in H112. We therefore maintain our view that construction
activity in Singapore will moderate in 2013 and continue to decline until the end of this decade. Real
growth for Singapore's construction sector is forecast to reach 6.2% in 2013 and average 3.7% per annum
between 2014 and 2020. This is due to declining housing demand, lower infrastructure spending by the
government and a poor export outlook, which could curb investment in non-residential buildings.
The key drivers affecting infrastructure growth are:
? In April 2013, Changi Airport Group appointed a consortium to design the SGD600mn Terminal 4 at
Changi International Airport. The consortium consists of SA Architects, Aecom Singapore as well as
Beca Carter and Ferner (SEA). The terminal is expected to start construction works in Q413 and be
completed in 2017. Once completed, the terminal will be able to handle 16mn passengers per annum.
To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit
http://www.reportstack.com/product/139728/singapore-infrastructure-report-q4-2013.html
Contact:
Roger Campbell
contactus@reportstack.com
Naperville
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United States
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