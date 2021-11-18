Singapore Introduces a Review of Complex Retail Investment Products

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2021 -- The financial innovation of the past decade has created some incredible opportunities but also opened up a new, more complex risk landscape. Retail investments in particular have seen a large number of investment products with much more intricate risk-reward profiles. As a result of this shift, the Monetary Authority of Singapore is now taking steps to try and introduce more safeguards for these products. In particular, it has proposed changes to the classification of certain products that will mean those that are labelled as 'complex' will come with a number of new safeguards attached. The authority's complex products regime was established in 2012 and the latest move is a review of this initial structure that is designed to establish whether it is still fit for purpose. The regime is intended to give retail investors access to a broader range of products while at the same time providing more information and support on the features and risks of those that fall into the complex category.



Selby Jennings is a sales and trading recruiter with a wealth of experience in Asia Pacific. The firm was established in 2004 and has built up a practice that encompasses, not just being a sales and trading recruiter, but also many other key areas of banking and financial services. This includes hiring for legal and compliance, quantitative research and trading, commodities, insurance and actuarial roles as well as corporate investment banking and private wealth management. A combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions enables the team to provide options for organisations across the sector to hire for resilience and growth. Selby Jennings has built a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals over the years and established contacts with enterprises at all levels and niches of banking and financial services. That includes up and coming start-ups and industry innovators, as well as international names in the banking world.



With a robust presence across Asia Pacific, Selby Jennings is a go to as a sales and trading recruiter with a wealth of contacts and experience. The firm also brings a unique international aspect to its work as it is part of a 1,000+ strong international workforce. Plus, the team in Asia Pacific is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. Vital to optimising both local and international opportunities have been the workforce that has been nurtured at Selby Jennings. Consultants at the firm receive regular ongoing training and always work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. As a sales and trading recruiter with a broad international reach the firm has many opportunities to offer. Some of the roles currently available at Selby Jennings include Asset Management Operations, Head of Management Accounting and Employment Counsel.



"Like for many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we have endured through 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates" commented Andrew McNeilis, Managing Director at Selby Jennings. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About Selby Jennings

Selby Jennings creates a range of recruitment solutions that are designed to support the growth of organisations across the financial services sector. Transforming the way that hiring is handled is a tool that any business can use to build in resilience and potential even in challenging times.