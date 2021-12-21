Singapore Is a Hotbed of Innovation for Industrial Engineering

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2021 -- Singapore is a key location for industrial engineering and somewhere that innovative talent can thrive. The market here is made up of a wealth of different enterprises focused on creating new opportunities and paths forward where industrial engineering is concerned. Artificial Intelligence is an area that has still to gain much traction across industrial engineering jobs but there are firms in Singapore that are already powered by this powerful tech and seeing significant progress as a result. Across all fields in industrial engineering, advances in technology provide opportunities for existing jobs to be carried out in new ways. Whether that is using cognitive AI to extract and interpret data or developing new processes for manufacturing components such as membranes, there are organisations in Asia Pacific applying the latest innovation to make this happen. There are few other locations where industrial engineering jobs offer so much diversity and growth.



As a key support to those in industrial engineering jobs, LVI Associates is across all progress in this vital field. Staying on top of news and updates is all part of what the firm does, ensuring that both its own team and also the firm's clients are at the cutting edge of new development. Areas of expertise at LVI Associates are broad and include hiring for roles in water and environmental, building services, renewable energy, transportation and forensics. The firm has established a deep local and international reach that combines being very well established in Asia Pacific and also part of a team that numbers 1,000+ internationally. A combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions means that the firm can provide options for every hiring need and the team works with a broad spectrum of businesses as a result, from local disruptors to international brands.



Supporting talented people in industrial engineering jobs is key to what LVI Associates does and, as a result, the firm now has a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals. This high-level support also extends to individuals within the firm - LVI Associates understands that talent drives growth and so invests heavily in its own people. Consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. Alongside being part of a global workforce, the Singapore team is also the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. In the global and interconnected world in which we live today, it's essential for both organisations and individuals to have a specialist recruiter with genuine international reach. There are many different roles available via the firm today, including Senior Drainage Engineer, Forensic Structural Engineer and Senior Project Manager.



"Like for many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we have endured through 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Andrew McNeilis, Managing Director at LVI Associates. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



To find out more information about industrial engineering jobs across Asia Pacific visit https://www.lviassociates.sg



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact LVI Associates Singapore: +65 3165 1400.



For more information about LVI Associates Singapore services, please go to https://www.lviassociates.sg



About LVI Associates Singapore

LVI Associates Singapore is the leading specialist recruitment agency for the infrastructure sector. Reimagining recruitment for this fast moving and innovative industry has enabled the firm to bring together the brightest talent and key enterprises to help continue to drive the sector forward.