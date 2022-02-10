Singapore Is the "Go-To" City for Private Equity Managers

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/10/2022 -- Singapore is not just a global gateway for investment managers but also an important fundraising portal, which has made it a go-to city for private equity managers from all over the world. Variable Capital Companies (VCC) - a new corporate entity structure - is considered to be something of a game-changer for the investment industry, providing a wealth of options when it comes to flexibility and cost savings. The successful launch of the VCC in Singapore has proven to be a catalyst for growth and there has even been a wave of funds that have been redomiciled to Singapore from other locations, such as the Cayman Islands, as a result. This appetite for positive change has shown the value of evolution, something that Singapore also plans to apply to regulatory development and sustainable digital capabilities as it continues to position itself as a go-to city for private equity managers going forward.



Established in 2004, Selby Jennings works with a broad range of clients in banking and financial services, including those keen to take advantage of the change happening in markets like Singapore. As private equity recruiters with very broad expertise, the team at Selby Jennings is able to support a wide range of organisations, from innovative start-ups to some of the biggest names in global finance. A database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals ensures that the right connections can be made. With a robust global network, the firm is also ideally positioned to support ambitious people keen to take a career-defining next step. Selby Jennings uses a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions to ensure that all hiring needs can be met. As well as expertise as private equity recruiters the team is also experienced in hiring for a range of other banking and financial services fields, including legal and compliance, financial technology and quantitative research and trading.



As private equity recruiters with a unique combination of regional insight and extensive global reach, Selby Jennings has become a go-to for both businesses and individuals focused on growth, in Singapore and beyond. The team in Singapore is part of a worldwide workforce that numbers 1,000+. Selby Jennings is also the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. The ability to provide cross border support is essential for the firm as private equity recruiters with an international client base. Investing in its own people ensures internal strength and the firm has done this consistently. Consultants at Selby Jennings work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies and are trained on an ongoing basis. There are many roles available via the firm today, including Enterprise Risk Manager, Equity Capital Markets [(ECM)/IPO] and Senior eFX Quantitative Trader.



"The Financial Services industry once again pivoted itself to offer new products, services and even launch new businesses as a result of the pandemic, and 2022 is already shaping up to be another transformational year," commented Natasha Madhavan, Head of Selby Jennings, South East Asia. "Covid-19 propelled the inflow of funds into Singapore, and with many funds and investment firms hiring through the year across Front and Middle Office roles. 2022 will be a busy year to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About Selby Jennings

Selby Jennings creates a range of recruitment solutions that are designed to support the growth of organisations across the financial services sector. Transforming the way that hiring is handled is a tool that any business can use to build in resilience and potential even in challenging times.