Singapore LTA Awards Civil Engineering Tunnel Contract Worth $571M

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/26/2022 -- Singapore's Land Transport Authority has awarded a civil contract for the construction of CR1, which is the city state's eighth MRT line. When CR1 is finished it will include 12 stations, from Bright Hill to Aviation Park and run for a total of 29km. Part of the reason for the expansion is to support a number of key developments currently happening (and due in the near future) in the eastern, north-eastern, and western corridors. It will open up a connection between many major locations, including Jurong Lake District and Changi region. The new contract will create many valuable civil engineering jobs for Singapore and is worth a total of $571 million. Construction could be challenging for this part of the network - soft marine clay is thick here and significant work will be required to strengthen it for safety. Passenger service on the new CR1 is scheduled to start in 2030.



When it comes to civil engineering jobs and sourcing talent for key projects like CS1, LVI Associates is an experienced and well-resourced partner. The firm has extensive expertise in recruiting for a range of civil engineering jobs and has supported organisations in all areas of transportation, renewable energy, technology, water and environmental and building services, as well as many other fields. The firm partners with a broad spectrum of businesses, from innovative start-ups to large international organisations and has built up a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals over the years. With a range of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions, LVI Associates is able to cater to virtually any recruitment need. The firm is also ideally positioned to provide ambitious individuals looking to take a career-defining next step with extensive support, in civil engineering jobs and many other roles.



LVI Associates secures business critical talent in engineering and infrastructure, including key civil engineering jobs in Asia Pacific. Regional experience is combined with an international reach that sets the firm apart from many competitors. LVI Associates is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. The team in Singapore is also integrated into a 1,000+ worldwide workforce that provides a firm foundation for the global nature of the work that the team does. People are vital to success at LVI Associates and the business has invested heavily in consultants. All receive regular ongoing training and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. As well as civil engineering jobs there are a wealth of other roles available via LVI Associates today, including Maintenance Manager, Project Manager [Solar], Investment Analyst and Senior Service Engineer [Pumps].



"The pandemic hasn't stopped infrastructure projects within the APAC region. The challenge that we are seeing companies face is to secure the best talent," said Tom Marks, Associate Director at LVI Associates, APAC. "With travel restrictions and visa processes, the talent pool for renewable energy and water infrastructure becomes even tighter. While projects still need to go on in each city, 2022 will be a busy year to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale." further commented by Kayleigh Regan, Associate Director at LVI Associates.



