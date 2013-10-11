Singapore Men's Grooming Market Gaining Momentum

Noida, UP -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- Singapore represents one of the most dynamic cosmetic industries in the ASEAN region. Due to early adoption of cosmetic products and high spending on cosmetic products, people have become more aware of the beauty products. In addition, Singapore men are also concerned about how their personal look or appearance. Therefore, men’s grooming market in Singapore is witnessing significant growth. Besides this, Singapore men are also open these days to more detailed grooming regimens. They have also become more open to trying new beauty products, including anti-ageing ones.



In their latest research study, “Singapore Cosmetic Market Forecast to 2017”, RNCOS analysts identified that cosmetic products market in the country has been witnessing significant growth with rising influence of international brands offering innovative cosmetic products. Moreover, the cosmetics market in the country is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during 2013-2017. We have also studied the trends in the Singapore cosmetic market like growing men's grooming market, increase in online cosmetics buying etc to understand the direction of growth in the cosmetics industry.



In the report, we have studied the Singapore cosmetics industry in terms of market size, major segments including skincare, fragrance, haircare and color cosmetics. We have studied all these market segments with forecast till 2017. In addition, the report covers the market potential areas including hair & beauty salon market, spa industry and cosmetic surgery market. The report also covers the distribution channel and market entry strategies for foreign cosmetic companies in Singapore.



RNCOS report also highlights the regulatory framework for cosmetic industry in the country including the licensing procedure for foreign players with fee details and import duties etc. In addition, we have done the consumer behavior analysis to understand the demographics, preference and brand loyalty of customers towards cosmetic products.



With the industry’s immense growth potential, the study foresees huge opportunities for both existing and new cosmetic players. Our report also includes the profiles of key industry players, like L’Oreal, Procter & Gamble, Shiseido, Beiersdorf, Estee Lauder, LVMH Fragrance & cosmetics among others. Overall, the objective of the study is to help clients understand the prospects of the industry, and make sound investment decisions in view of those.



For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM619.htm



Some of our Related Reports are:



- Global Cosmeceuticals Market Outlook 2016 (http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM473.htm)

- Indian Cosmetic Sector Forecast to 2015 (http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM388.htm)

- Indian Mineral Cosmetic Market Analysis (http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM459.htm)



Check Related REPORTS on: http://www.rncos.com/Retail%20industry.htm



ABOUT RNCOS

RNCOS is a leading industry research and consultancy firm incorporated in 2002. As a pioneer in syndicate market research, our vision is to be a global leader in the industry research space by providing research reports and actionable insights to companies across a range of industries such as Healthcare, IT and Telecom and Retail etc. We offer comprehensive industry research studies, bespoke research and consultancy services to Fortune 1000, Trade associations, and Government agencies worldwide.