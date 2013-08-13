Singapore Real Estate Report Q3 2013 - New Study Released

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Singapore Real Estate Report Q3 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- The Singapore Real Estate report examines the commercial office, retail, industrial and construction segments in the context of a volatile macroeconomic landscape that is underscoring the increasingly cautious sentiment in Singapore's historically stable commercial real estate market.
With a focus on the commercial side of the real estate market, the report covers the city-state's rental market performance in terms of rates and yields, and examines how best to maximise returns in the commercial real estate market while minimising investment risk and exploring the impact of the government-led cooling on a market particularly susceptible to global dynamics. The key potential growth areas - driven by increasing activity on the part of international investors - and the potential of the domestic market are also explored, with corporate growth strategies looking to geographical diversification for expansionary opportunities.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
While reports of a decrease in market volume and activity characterised the news flow of 2012, the underlying attractiveness of the real estate market persists, with sound fundamentals and investor demand anchoring performance. Our most recently collected data covering full-year 2012 did not reveal any unpredictable, tangible effects of increasing market pessimism. Nevertheless, further cooling measures are likely to compress the market over 2013 as the government actively seeks to curb the residential market. Key Points
- Singapore has enacted a harsh set of real estate cooling measures to date, in an effort to keep a lid on skyrocketing property prices. While the measures are likely to result in considerably lower property transaction volumes over the coming months, we do not believe that a substantial sell-off is nigh. Instead, the real trigger for a correction in the market is more likely to be the eventual normalisation of interest rates, which will stretch the affordability of mortgage payments and negate rental profits. However, we believe that the city's property market boasts strong underlying fundamentals which will continue to support price appreciation over the long term.
- Singapore's labour market has proven itself time and again to be among the most resilient and structurally sound in the world. However, with political realities demanding a new, more protectionist labour framework, higher long-term inflation and a dangerously tight labour market will present growing risks for the city-state's economy over the medium term. Although we forecast real GDP growth to average 3.1% through to 2017 (including an expansion of 2.5% in 2013), we believe that risks are therefore to the downside.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Business research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- United States Real Estate Report Q3 2013
- China Real Estate Report Q3 2013
- Thailand Real Estate Report Q3 2013
- South Africa Real Estate Report Q3 2013
- Romania Real Estate Report Q3 2013
- South Korea Real Estate Report Q3 2013
- Slovakia Real Estate Report Q3 2013
- Pakistan Real Estate Report Q3 2013
- Ukraine Real Estate Report Q3 2013
- Qatar Real Estate Report Q3 2013